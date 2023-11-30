Global Mini Crane Sales to Total US$ 761 million by 2033 amid Rising Demand for Versatile Material Handling Solutions from the Construction Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Mini Cranes Market in the United States is projected to hit US$ 138.6 million by 2033, with a 6.5% annual growth. Increasing demand is driven by a booming industrial and manufacturing sector.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global mini cranes market value is expected to rise from US$ 422.2 million in 2023 to US$ 761 million by 2033. Global sales of mini cranes between 2023 and 2033 are projected to rise at a robust CAGR of 6.0%.



Growth in the global mini cranes industry is driven by several factors. This includes the quick development of emerging nations and the increasing need for versatile material handling equipment in the construction sector.

Mini cranes are becoming necessary as a result of the growing construction sector and the rise of urbanization. These cranes provide a versatile solution to material handling problems faced by various sectors.

Mini cranes are capable of moving and lifting objects in hard-to-access areas. This makes them attractive to end users such as the construction sector. These cranes come with various attachments and accessories, such as different types of hooks, slings, and grabs, allowing them to handle a wide range of materials and tasks.

Thanks to the availability of various accessories, mini cranes can lift heavy loads, maneuver materials into precise positions, and even work at different angles. This versatility makes them suitable for diverse construction projects, including building maintenance, renovation, and installation of equipment.

Mini cranes typically use electric or battery-powered systems, resulting in reduced noise pollution and lower emissions compared to traditional diesel-powered cranes. This eco-friendly approach aligns with sustainable construction practices and regulations, contributing to a greener and more sustainable construction industry.

Rising investments in residential and commercial sectors along with growing awareness about the benefits of mini cranes are expected to boost the global market.

The creation of cutting-edge technologies such as hybrid mini cranes and the expanding use of digital technology are the most recent trends in the global mini cranes industry.

Another prominent factor expected to boost the global market is the rising popularity of electric mini-cranes.

On the other hand, high initial cost is limiting market expansion to a certain extent. For new companies in the industry, the high initial cost of mini cranes represents a considerable barrier.

Further, these material handling solutions have high operational and maintenance costs, which end users find concerning.

Key Takeaways from the Global Mini Cranes Market:

Global mini crane sales are anticipated to surge at 6.0% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Based on type, spider cranes segment is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.

of through 2033. By end-use sector, construction segment is expected to progress at 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States mini cranes market is forecast to reach US$ 73.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United Kingdom market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% through 2033.

of through 2033. Mini cranes demand in China is expected to rise at 5.6% CAGR over the projection period.

over the projection period. The mini cranes industry in Japan is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 37.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. South Korea mini cranes industry is forecast to thrive at 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Increasing construction activities globally along with the rising need for versatile material handling equipment are boosting the mini cranes market. To gain profits, companies are introducing newer models with improved features. - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Leading Key Players:

Jekko SRL

MAEDA SEISAKUSHO CO., Ltd.

UNIC-Furukawa Company Ltd.

Manitex International, Inc. (Valla)

Hoeflon International B.V.

Linamar

Microcranes, Inc.

R&B Engineering

Recent developments:

In 2023, Jekko displayed its novel material handling products including the SPX328 crawler crane model and JF235 bi-energy powered model, at the CONEXPO 2023.



The research report analyzes the demand for mini cranes globally. The global mini cranes market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on type, lifting capacity, operation, end-use sector, ownership, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Global Mini Cranes Market Segmentation:

By Lifting Capacity:

Up to 1 ton

1 to 1.8 ton

2 to 2.4 ton

2.5 to 4.9 ton

5 to 10 ton

11 to 22 ton

By Type:

Spider Crane

Crawler Crane Articulated Telescopic

Pick and Carry Cranes



By Operation:

Fuel Operated

Battery Operated

By End Use Sector:

Industrial Foundries Power Plants Others

Railway Depots Construction Residential & Commercial Industrial

Civic Infrastructure

Facility Management Commercial Industrial

Marine

Timber and Lumber

Material handling and logistics



By Ownership:

Direct Owned OEM Sales Dealership Sales

Rented

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

