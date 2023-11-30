Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 8, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LICY) securities during the period from June 14, 2022 through October 23, 2023 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 8, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On October 23, 2023, Li-Cycle announced that it would halt construction work on its Rochester Hub project pending a comprehensive review of the project including construction strategy, even though “engineering and procurement for the project are largely complete.” The Company disclosed the reason for halting construction was “escalating construction costs.” As a result, Li-Cycle expects the cost for the project “to exceed its previously disclosed guidance.” On this news, the price of Li-Cycle shares declined by $1.04 per share, or approximately 45.81%, from $2.27 per share to close at $1.23 on October 23, 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (i) Li-Cycle’s Rochester Hub was experiencing escalating construction costs; (ii) these “escalating construction costs” exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; and (iii) as a result, the Company would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the construction strategy for the Rochester Hub.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Li-Cycle securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: https://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com