Iowa Moms For America Action Endorses Trump

Moms, elected officials to hold formal endorsement ceremony in Capitol Rotunda

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iowa Moms For America Action, part of a nationwide network of moms committed to promoting faith, family, and freedom, will formally endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States at a ceremony at the State Capitol on Friday.



WHO: Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Iowa State Senator Cherielynn Westrich (R-13) Iowa Moms for America Action State Director Emily Peterson Vanessa Faura, Executive Director of Moms For America Action WHAT: Endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States WHEN: Friday, December 1 10:00 a.m. CDT WHERE: 1007 E Grand Ave (1st floor Rotunda in the Capitol Building) Des Moines, IA DETAILS: Moms For America Action will announce its formal endorsement of Donald Trump for President. Following oral statements, members of Iowa MFA Action will be available for media interviews.

