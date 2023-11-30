Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,110 in the last 365 days.

Iowa Moms For America Action Endorses Trump

Moms, elected officials to hold formal endorsement ceremony in Capitol Rotunda

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iowa Moms For America Action, part of a nationwide network of moms committed to promoting faith, family, and freedom, will formally endorse Donald J. Trump for President of the United States at a ceremony at the State Capitol on Friday.

WHO: Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird
  Iowa State Senator Cherielynn Westrich (R-13)
  Iowa Moms for America Action State Director Emily Peterson
  Vanessa Faura, Executive Director of Moms For America Action
   
WHAT: Endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States
   
WHEN: Friday, December 1
  10:00 a.m. CDT
   
WHERE: 1007 E Grand Ave (1st floor Rotunda in the Capitol Building)
  Des Moines, IA
   
DETAILS: Moms For America Action will announce its formal endorsement of Donald Trump for President. Following oral statements, members of Iowa MFA Action will be available for media interviews.

Moms for America Action is the voice of mothers on the cultural and political issues of the day. We strive to faithfully represent the hearts of mothers from all across our great nation – moms who stand for truth, inspire faith, and bless America by raising tomorrow’s leaders.

To learn more about Moms for America Action, please visit mfaaction.com. Follow MFA Action on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact:         media@momsforamerica.net


Primary Logo

You just read:

Iowa Moms For America Action Endorses Trump

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more