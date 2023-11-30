Canon U.S.A., Inc. Honored with the Prestigious BLI 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Production Print Applications: Color Embellishments Large Format from Keypoint Intelligence

Canon's Radiant Infusion Technology Designed to Help Users Create Vibrant Color Embellishments in Large Format Printing

Melville, NY, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, is delighted to announce its remarkable achievement in receiving a distinguished Buyers Lab (BLI) 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Production Print Applications: Color Embellishments Large Format. This prestigious award, presented by Keypoint Intelligence, recognizes Canon as an industry leader in this pivotal category based on comprehensive research they conducted across the North American and Western European markets.

Keypoint Intelligence notes that they conducted an exhaustive evaluation of production print application offerings, focusing on multiple aspects of the production and business development processes spanning nine categories. In Keypoint’s comprehensive assessment, Canon emerged as a key solution provider for low to mid-end graphics art PSPs aiming to diversify their portfolio and meet the unique challenges of their industry.

"The Pacesetter Award in Production Print Applications: Color Embellishments Large Format highlights Canon's Radiant Infusion technology as a transformative innovation," said Eric Zimmerman, Principal Analyst of Wide Format Printing, Keypoint Intelligence. "Radiant Infusion opens up exciting possibilities for PSPs to venture beyond the limits of CMYK, all while maintaining cost-effectiveness. Through the strategic layering of fluorescent pink ink with various other colors during the printing process, this technology breathes life into prints, producing an array of fresh, brilliant hues that elevate the visual appeal and luminosity of graphics and posters—a winning solution for these applications."

Canon's Radiant Infusion technology is available in the large format 24", 36", and 44" imagePROGRAF GP-series, with fluorescent pink ink integrated into the respective ink sets. This innovation provides a broad color gamut and the ability to achieve dazzling digital printing effects without the need for additional equipment. This empowers smaller PSPs and print buyers to create impactful and effective communication materials.

"Canon is honored to be granted a BLI 2023-2024 Pacesetter Award in Production Print Applications: Color Embellishments Large Format for North American distribution, with significant credit attributed to the imagePROGRAF GP series,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “This series, recognized for its outstanding performance and versatility, continues to empower businesses with amazing capabilities. This award from Keypoint Intelligence is a true testament to Canon's unwavering commitment to delivering products that can not only meet but exceed the expectations of our valued stakeholders."

Canon is immensely proud to accept this Pacesetter Award and remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to achieve excellence in the dynamic world of production printing.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

