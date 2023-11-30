Holiday Meals From Traditional Roasts to Tasty Leftovers

California Beef Council Offers Strategies, Recipes, Quizzes, and Savings for the Holidays

Perhaps that’s a bit overboard, but the holidays can bring their own level of uncertainty when it comes to what to serve, how to prepare it, how many people you’re entertaining, if there will be picky eaters at your table, and—oh yeah—what about your budget? The California Beef Council (CBC) has put together a series of stories and podcasts featuring strategies, recipes, hacks, quizzes, even ideas for all those tasty leftovers.

“The holidays can be a stressful time for even the most seasoned holiday entertainer,” said Annette Kassis, the CBC’s Director of Consumer & Brand Marketing. “Sometimes you need something that gets you to look at things just a little bit differently to get those ideas going and focus on the joy.”

Four feature stories from the CBC try to do just that, from beef dishes that are center-of-the-table showstoppers to what to serve picky eaters at the kids table.

“Tradition Doesn’t Have to Mean Boring” puts a California twist on a classic holiday dish—the beef strip roast. For this year’s holiday dinner, why not prepare a dish that both honors tradition and gives your family a taste of something new with a Smoked Peppercorn Strip Roast with Red Wine Sauce?

Take our “Will Your Kid Eat This?” quiz in “Is Your Kiddo A Picky Eater?” to help you identify what your kids will eat, and then discover a delicious and nutritious recipe we think they’ll love. Bonus: We’ve included real life tips from real life moms with real life picky eaters on their hands!

Can you create lasting holiday memories and still stay on budget? We think so. Savor the most wonderful time of the year with some helpful tips and ideas in “Creating Great Holiday Memories on A Budget.”

And of course, what’s a holiday meal without leftovers? They’re one of the best parts! We take a look beyond “reheat and serve” in “Wondering What to Do with Those Tasty Holiday Leftovers?”

For that extra bit of inspiration, we’ve partnered with California food blogger, cookbook author, and on-camera host, Whitney Bond, for a series of two-to-three-minute mini podcasts all about that holiday meal. From shopping for your holiday roast to interesting rubs to appetizers, smoking a roast, and more, you can find the CA Beef Mini Series with Whitney Bond wherever you get your podcasts.

And of course, it never hurts to have a money-saving offer. For a limited time, California consumers can save $3 when they spend $15 or more on fresh beef for the holidays through the Checkout 51 mobile app or online.

“Beef is the traditional center of the holiday plate for lots of people,” Kassis said. “Adding a new flavor profile, using a new cooking method, or upping your game where the side dishes are concerned can take your meal from ‘classic’ to ‘classic with a twist’ and make this a holiday meal to remember.”

