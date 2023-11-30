Verizon Business brings 5G Innovation Sessions to Dallas

Verizon and Nokia to bring the final event of the 2023 5G Innovation Sessions tour to Globe Life Field on December 6

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcasing the power of 5G, Verizon Business and Nokia are heading to Dallas on December 6 for the final stop on the 2023 5G Innovation Sessions tour. Held at Globe Life Field, the event will bring together industry leaders, experts and partners to share valuable insights and a firsthand look at the latest product innovations transforming businesses and the public sector.



“Through these 5G Innovation sessions, we're fostering collaboration and a greater diversity of thinking to help our partners problem solve and achieve their business outcomes,” said Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business. ”We’re excited to partner with Nokia to close out another successful year of demonstrating how 5G solutions can play a pivotal role in driving the future of business.”

The 5G Innovation Session Dallas will showcase a new era of product innovation and demonstrations from across industries and will feature panel discussions and presentations by industry executives including Jonathan Nikols, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Americas, Verizon Business; Maggie Hallbach, President, Verizon Frontline; Robb Juliano, Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Aimee Novak, Vice President, Small Business, Verizon Business; David De Lancellotti, Vice President, Enterprise Campus Edge Business, Nokia; Jason Elliott, Head of Cross Portfolio Solutions and Partners, Nokia; Mike Bullock, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, Texas Rangers; Chad Powell, Chief Technology Officer, City of Irving, Texas; Mike Youngs, Vice President of Information Technology at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW); and Chief Eddie Garcia, Chief of the Dallas Police Department.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Verizon Business again to showcase the impact of 5G in all industries,” said Brian Fitzgerald, SVP, Verizon Customer Experience at Nokia. “This is the second time that Verizon Business and Nokia are teaming up for one of Verizon Business’ 5G Innovation Sessions this year, and we’re excited to share the power of enterprise intelligence with our customers in Dallas.”

Attendees will be able to interact with new and emerging technologies, hear success stories and learn best practices for unlocking better business outcomes with 5G. Featured innovations will include: Industry Solutions, 5G Edge Accelerated Access, 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout, 5G Edge Aerial Inspections and Real-time Communications, Verizon Frontline’s Rapid Response Connectivity Unit, Robotic Emergency Dog, Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response (THOR) platform, Mobile Utility Technology Transport (MUTT), Satellite Picocell on Trailer (SPOT), Nokia Smart Manufacturing, Nokia Remote Situational Awareness, Nokia Wireless Industry 4.0 and Nokia Live NDAC Hologram.

The event will be held at Globe Life Field located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011 on December 6. Visit Verizon 5G Innovation Sessions to RSVP and learn more.

Verizon’s commitment to Dallas

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Dallas, TX. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and pave the way for personalized customer experiences.

Network upgrades in Dallas include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities and 5G C-Band bandwidth upgrades, which resulted in increased speeds across the DFW Metroplex.

Over the last decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for vulnerable populations across the country. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, and a suite of free programs and resources, the initiative has reached over 3 million students at schools across the U.S., primarily focused on Title I institutions.

In the Dallas metro area, over 38,000 students have been reached across 25 schools participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, equipping them with free technology, internet access and innovative STEM learning.

Verizon offers free, personalized resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , designed to help small business owners grow their business, including online courses, 1:1 coaching, peer networking events and incentives such as grants. Since its launch in September 2021, nearly 1,200 Dallas-based small businesses have registered and engaged with online courses like digital marketing, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, best practices for leveraging social media for growth, and many others.

Through Citizen Verizon , the company’s responsible business plan, Verizon aims to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training and support 1M small businesses with resources to thrive in the digital economy by 2030.

Supporting first responders in Texas

During 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed nearly 700 times in support of public safety agencies across the nation, helping ensure first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations had the network and solutions they needed to achieve their missions.

This includes the deployment of nearly 200 Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, and smart devices to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), throughout 2022 to support federal, state and local public safety agencies operating in Texas.

This support has continued during 2023, as the team has supported public safety agencies in the “Lone Star State” during everything from routine training exercises to emergency response operations in the wake of tornadoes and wildfires. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already delivered more than 250 Verizon Frontline solutions to first responders as a result of nearly 60 requests for support from more than 50 different public safety agencies across Texas. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s decades-long commitment to partnering with public safety and government.

Putting Dallas residents in charge of their personal plans

With Verizon’s myPlan , customers can pay for only what they need. Everyone gets to customize their own plan, so each person or family member gets what they want and everyone can save. Pick your plan. Pick your perks. It’s that simple.

And customers get even more value when they combine myPlan with Verizon 5G Home Internet . 5G Home Internet offers broadband connectivity using Verizon’s 5G wireless network, providing ultra-fast internet that's ready for what comes next. With our 5G Home Internet, which starts at $35 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans, there are no long-term contracts, no data caps or hidden fees.

About the 5G Innovation Sessions

Verizon’s 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 launched in Chicago with events in New York City , San Francisco , Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles ahead of the close in Dallas. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.





