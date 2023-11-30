True Tickets and Lyric Opera of Kansas City Harmonize to Elevate Opera-Goers' Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the premier digital ticket delivery platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, marking a significant milestone as True Tickets' first-ever collaboration with an opera company. This strategic alliance will set a new standard for digital ticketing, security, and audience engagement in the world of opera.



Lyric Opera of Kansas City, renowned for its captivating performances, has found a like-minded partner in True Tickets, known for its innovative solutions and commitment to enhancing the patron experience. The opera company performs its mesmerizing productions at the iconic Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, a venue known for its architectural splendor and acoustical excellence.

Under this exciting partnership, True Tickets will empower Lyric Opera to deliver a seamless and secure ticketing experience for its patrons, all while combating third-party ticket reselling. With True Tickets' state-of-the-art digital ticketing service, patrons attending performances at the Kauffman Center will enjoy the utmost convenience while preserving the integrity of the arts.

"Lyric Opera of Kansas City is thrilled to join forces with True Tickets, a dynamic ticket delivery platform that shares our commitment to providing extraordinary cultural experiences," said Gregory Campbell, Director of Marketing, Lyric Opera of Kansas City. "This collaboration reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional performances while ensuring that our audiences can fully immerse themselves in the world of opera."

Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "This marks a significant step forward for both True Tickets and Lyric Opera of Kansas City. Our partnership will not only enhance the ticketing process but also support the arts by combatting ticket reselling, thereby preserving access to the magic of live opera performances."

True Tickets' innovative solution empowers Lyric Opera to set and enforce rules regarding digital ticket sharing, guaranteeing a transparent chain of custody for each ticket. This level of control will enable the opera company to provide a unique, personalized experience to its patrons and gather valuable insights into audience engagement.

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets' business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Founded in 1958 and now one of the nation’s premier regional opera companies, Lyric Opera of Kansas City brings high-quality live operatic performances to the people of Kansas City and the five-state region. Repertoire choices encompass original-language performances of standard repertory, as well as contemporary and American operas. The company’s productions enrich the community it serves while reflecting the highest artistic standards of the profession. Lyric Opera offers innovative programs to further music and arts education in schools and in the community.

Media contacts: True Tickets Crystal Henderson crystal@thepresshouse.com Lyric Opera of Kansas City Greg Campbell gcampbell@kcopera.org