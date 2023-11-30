Pure AI Relaunches to Provide Artificial Intelligence News, Events to Wider Audience

Woodland Hills, CA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (November 30, 2023) – Converge360, a leading B2B media and marketing solutions provider, part of 1105 Media and the go-to source for news and analyses around enterprise technology, is proud to announce the relaunch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-focused media site, Pure AI.

In a significant shift from its original developer-centric approach, Pure AI will now provide everyone from IT pros to developers to C-level executives with reliable and unbiased information on which AI technologies and trends they need to pay attention to and why.

“AI used to be the domain of data scientists, but the pace of the technology has made it more accessible than ever,” said Gladys Rama, editorial director of Pure AI. “Everyone who has a stake in their organization’s operations will need to constantly stay up-to-date with the latest news around AI so they can make the right decisions for their jobs and their companies. What we’re doing now at Pure AI is offering a central hub to get those updates, no matter what a reader’s role is in their enterprise.”

Alongside its preexisting robust editorial content, Pure AI is expanding its coverage to topics beyond AI development to include product news, executive shakeups, industry trends and more. Pure AI is also set to host free, virtual summits throughout 2024 on a variety of AI-related topics, such as digital transformation, Microsoft 365 Copilot and security. Additionally, the site, still available at pureai.com, now features a comprehensive event calendar encompassing general AI events.

“Whether it’s AI innovations in cybersecurity or major executive moves at top AI vendors or new intelligent tools for developers, we’re covering it all,” Rama said. “AI is the biggest driver of innovation in enterprise IT today. Soon, it’ll be as ubiquitous as the cloud. But besides all the new innovations, there’s also been a lot of AI-washing. Pure AI is one way for readers to separate the wheat from the chaff.”

The redesigned Pure AI website is available at pureai.com.

About Pure AI

Pure AI, the place for expert insights for the AI business revolution, is the authoritative voice informing enterprise IT professionals and developers about the strategic and practical applications of Artificial Intelligence in their companies’ technical infrastructure. Pure AI makes sense of the latest technologies and trends, enabling technology stakeholders to make the correct decisions for the future of their enterprises. At the same time, Pure AI provides in-the-trenches technology professionals with the how-to articles and the actionable reporting they need to get AI projects done.

For more information about Pure AI and its offerings, please contact Gladys Rama at grama@converge360.com

About Converge360

Converge360, the experts in enterprise technology, is a branch of 1105 Media. For more than 25 years, readers have trusted Converge360’s expert editorial voice in the areas of IT, development and the channel, allowing it to bring B2B clients top-quality programs, including demand generation, live and virtual events, traditional media, webcasts, custom programs and more.

