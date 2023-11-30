Canadian Youth to Attend UN Climate Conference

OTTAWA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to congratulate the students selected to join an international delegation going to the COP28 United Nations Climate Conference this December in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Shelby Hartman, age 16 of Sherwood Park, Alta., is one of four Canadian youth selected to represent the #Decarbonize Program led by the Centre for Global Education (CGE). Hartman will join the international CGE delegation in Dubai. There are 60 students in this international delegation. CWF is a partner of the Centre for Global Education, which is based in Edmonton and facilitates collaborative learning projects for students, parents and educators.

"Youth involvement in COP28 allows us to bring our concerns to the table, such as wildlife, education, policy, activism and environmental preservation. I am both excited and honoured to have the opportunity to add my voice to that conversation," Hartman said.

While in Dubai, the CGE delegation will participate in several live stream and in person events.

On Dec. 6, the delegation will present at the Child and Youth Pavilion. On Dec. 8, they will be at the Canada Pavilion. They will also meet with International and Canadian delegates. They will report back on their experiences through a webinar to Canadian schools hosted by CWF and will share their experiences with CWF youth groups across Canada.

“CWF encourages young people to think deeply and engage with the research around climate change and biodiversity,” said Mike Bingley, director of education at CWF. “As education is an essential part of conservation, our programs encourage diverse experiences, including leadership, experiences in nature and conservation service projects.”

Hartman is a Grade 11 student at Bev Facey Community High and part of the Advanced Placement program.

“The #Decarbonize Program supports children and youth learning about complex issues and whole of society nature solutions,” said Sarah Flynn, program director of the Centre for Global Education. “We have engaged 40,000 students internationally in creating a joint manifesto which incorporates geography and culture in climate solutions and are proud of the Canadian youth representing us in Dubai. We greatly appreciate working with key partners such as CWF to advance nature education.”

For more information about the activities of the delegation, visit cgeducation.org.

For more information about CWF education programs, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/Education.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:

Terry Godwaldt, Executive Director, Centre for Global Education, terry@cgeducation.org: 780-700-4482

Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, Canadian Wildlife Federation, heatherr@cwf-fcf.org : 613-599-9594 x 212 or media@cwf-fcf.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b4eadc4-0800-421b-ae88-5d7ef0205d6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c460c43-8bea-43c3-8616-b6f7a5d26af1