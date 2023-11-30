Annapolis, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes the annual update from the Maryland Agriculture & Resource Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), a legislative update from the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Director of Government Relations, staff updates and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882
###
You just read:
MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Ag Commission to Meet Wednesday, December 13, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.