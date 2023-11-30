MEETING NOTICE: Maryland Ag Commission to Meet Wednesday, December 13, 2023

November 30, 2023

Annapolis, MD– The Maryland Agricultural Commission will meet on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. A call-in option will also be available. The agenda includes the annual update from the Maryland Agriculture & Resource Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO), a legislative update from the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Director of Government Relations, staff updates and commodity reports. For more information, please contact Harrison Palmer at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or 410-841-5882

###