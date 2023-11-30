Announcing $2.12 million to support recovery from hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and more

As of Nov. 8, the U.S. has seen a record 25 “billion-dollar disasters” (events with losses exceeding $1 billion) in 2023. With disasters becoming more intense, more frequent and more expensive, it’s no surprise that our domestic funds team has been busy assessing needs and meeting with long-term recovery groups and organizations on the ground in impacted communities.

We’ve been working with these organizations to address unmet needs in ways that adhere to our values of boldness and innovation, humility, and empathy and that demonstrate our commitment to leveraging philanthropy to ensure empowered, equitable recovery from disaster for the people who have historically been the least likely to recover fully. Our over-arching funding vision also includes support for organizations assisting refugees, migrants and asylum-seekers, who have all faced an increasingly hostile political climate over the last decade.

We’d love to tell you about what we’ve been up to. Here are our latest grants, broken down by fund:

VIA LINK received a $57,500 grant to replicate and improve upon their Hurricane Ida data tool dashboard for the Florida Alliance of Information and Referral Systems, Florida's 211 network, to support social services agencies and other community resources in effecting equicient recoveries from Hurricanes Ian and Idalia across Florida.

Casa Juana Colón received a $250,000 multi-year grant to provide recovery and mitigation support to the most marginalized people in the communities in Comerío, Puerto Rico, on issues related to health and food security and to prepare their organization to activate in the face of the next disaster.

As we announced in September, we made a $125,000 grant from CDP’s Hawaii Wildfires Recovery Fund to Maui United Way‘s direct cash assistance program to empower fire-impacted residents of West Maui to determine and prioritize their own unmet needs in the aftermath of devastating wildfires. Maui United Way provides direct financial assistance of $1,000 to adults who lived within the fire impact zone using a culturally competent outreach strategy and simple application process.

As always, our domestic grantmaking is done in the spirit of being as helpful as possible to the organizations working to bring about just, responsible and equitable recovery after their communities experience a disaster. Because so many disaster recovery organizations are working within more restrictive grant budget frameworks, CDP is proud to provide flexible funds aimed at building capacity, responding to shifting needs and directing dollars toward developing community resilience.