DealFlow Events Announces The Microcap Conference for January 2024

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- DealFlow Events is proud to announce The Microcap Conference from January 30 to February 1 in Atlantic City, NJ. More than 60 companies are anticipated to present to 500+ institutional and accredited investors. This event will be hosted at the Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, offering microcap company executives and investors a unique opportunity for meaningful discussions. Attendees will include senior executives, institutional and high net-worth investors, representatives from brokerage firms and hedge funds, equity research analysts, and more.



This three-day conference will feature a multi-track format that includes microcap company presentations, mainstage keynote presentations, and panel discussions. For a list of presenting companies, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/presenting-companies/. Reference the list of speakers at https://themicrocapconference.com/speakers/ .

The Company Presentation Track is a platform for CEOs to showcase their companies to professional investors in both group and one-on-one formats. The conference’s growing list of presenting companies represents a wide range of sectors, including financial services, industrial assets, cybersecurity, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, clean energy, media, and entertainment.

As a "destination event" with a vibrant investment community in attendance, The Microcap Conference ensures that invited speakers, participating companies, and attendees can interact in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The event's schedule includes a Launch Party on Tuesday, with casino games, drinks, and music. On the subsequent evening, attendees are invited to join The Wild Wild West Afterparty, with an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, hand-rolled cigars, real-money games, and live music featuring Soul Asylum. To conclude this unique conference experience, attendees can test their poker skills in the Freeroll Poker Tournament on the final day, with a chance to win exciting cash prizes.

If you are coming from midtown Manhattan, enjoy free round-trip transportation on one of the Luxury Buses.

B2i Digital has signed on as the exclusive marketing partner for the event and has invited their sophisticated investor community and Featured Companies to attend. Other companies supporting this event include Ellenolff Grossman Schole, Marcum, Calabrese Consulting, Withum, ROTH MKM, Benchmark, Maxim Group, Plum Tree Consulting, Public Yield Capital, InvestmentPitch Media, Water Tower Research, RRBB, The Nuvo Group, Harter Secrest & Emery, Equidefi, Churchwell Insurance Agency, Titan Partners, Cboe, and Assurtak.

To register for The Microcap Conference, visit https://themicrocapconference.com/tickets .

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events, the host of hundreds of conferences over the past 20 years, presents The Microcap Conference. DealFlow Events is renowned for its SPAC, PIPE, Reg A, Activist Investor, Venture Debt, and other investment-themed conferences. For more information and a list of upcoming events, please visit https://dealflowevents.com/.

DealFlow Events Contact:

Phillip LoFaso

Roslyn, New York

phillip@dealflowevents.com

(516) 876-8006

www.dealflowevents.com