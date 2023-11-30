Matterport Signs Multi-Year Partnership with Vacasa to Provide Digital Twins for International Portfolio of Vacation Homes

Matterport’s Property Marketing Solution will become an integral part of Vacasa’s home onboarding and guest experience for the tens of thousands of properties Vacasa manages

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading digital twin platform to access, understand and utilize properties, and Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced a new multi-year partnership to leverage Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and Capture Services.



Vacasa will expand its use of Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform as an integral part of its home onboarding and guest service experiences for the tens of thousands of properties Vacasa manages.

Matterport’s full-stack digital twin solutions will enable Vacasa to more efficiently and effectively capture, document and promote its listings. Each digital twin will produce an immersive virtual tour as well as high-resolution photos to deliver a consistent showcase experience across Vacasa’s rentals, all through a single capture appointment.

Sourcing visual documentation through Matterport will assist Vacasa in delivering a consistent guest experience and maintaining brand consistency across its international network of listings. Vacasa will leverage Matterport’s APIs and software development kit to integrate Vacasa’s platform data with the digital twin of each listing to automate historically manual data-capture processes and improve efficiency.

“Vacasa is proud to provide our owners with immersive home tours and high-quality digital photographs for each and every one of the properties under our care,” said Chief Operating Officer, John Banczak. “It’s one of the many benefits we provide to ensure their homes stand out from the rest. Matterport tours ensure guests have a full picture of what they are booking and the vacation experience they’ll have in that home—whether that is simply understanding the layout of the home for family and friends to addressing if the home meets accessibility needs.”

“Matterport is the only all-in-one solution to both market and optimize a global network of properties,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. “Our work with Vacasa demonstrates our ability to deliver value throughout the property life cycle, from marketing to operations, and ultimately the customer experience–all made possible by the investments we’ve made in our digital twin platform for promoting and operating properties anywhere in the world.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business relationship, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward- looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport and Vacasa’s business relationship, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.