Entergy New Orleans Earns Platinum Award for Public Engagement Campaign

The campaign boosts participation in the Energy Smart program to reduce customers’ energy consumption and costs.

New Orleans, LA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entergy New Orleans’ energy efficiency program, third-party administered by APTIM, received an international Platinum MarCom Award for its 2023 public awareness campaign. Resulting in over 7.4 million impressions and an 87.7 percent increase in web traffic in just three months, the campaign increases awareness and participation of disadvantaged communities in the Energy Smart program, which reduces energy consumption and costs for residential and business customers.

The winning campaign launched in May with a laser-focused media strategy to target 11 zip codes identified as lower income areas with severe energy burdens. The campaign runs through December with public ads on billboards, bulletins, and transit mediums. Dominant display (i.e., geo-targeting) and device identification deliver ads to customers on mobile device in the designated zip codes, while shopping in discount grocery and dollar stores, and while visiting community assistance centers.

The multipronged efforts have continuously outperformed planned engagement goals. To date, visits to the Energy Smart website increased 100 percent and clicks generated from the digital display ads increased 33 percent.

“This is the first time in the history of the Energy Smart program that we’ve launched a campaign of this magnitude. The results speak for themselves,” said Derek Mills, manager of Entergy New Orleans' demand-side management programs. “It’s encouraging to know that our efforts are reaching customers who would greatly benefit from making the low- or no-cost energy-savings upgrades to help save money each month.”

Since its inception in 2004, the MarCom Awards, sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, has evolved into one of the largest, most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year, about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. The full list of Platinum and Gold winners can be found here.

ABOUT APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm offering integrated environmental, sustainability, resilience, and critical infrastructure solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

ABOUT ENERGY SMART

Energy Smart provides financial incentives for making energy-efficiency upgrades that decrease unnecessary usage and help businesses save money. The program launched in 2010 and is open to all Entergy New Orleans customers. Since the program began, Energy Smart has distributed more than $43.7 million in cash incentives and allowed customers to save more than 350.3 million kilowatt hours. For more information about Energy Smart, visit energysmartnola.com/businesses or call 504 229 6868.

