Carahsoft and Fend Incorporated Partner to Bring Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions to the Public Sector

Government Agencies and Municipal Utilities Now Able to Access Powerful Cybersecurity Capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fend Incorporated and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Fend’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading data diodes and critical infrastructure analysis tools available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, recognizing their proven track record in rapidly helping Government agencies solve complex technology and cybersecurity challenges,” said Colin Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Fend. “We remain impressed by Carahsoft and their reseller partners’ commitment to delivering leading technology solutions to the Public Sector market.”

Fend safeguards vital infrastructure against cyberattacks, ensuring customers secure access to data originating from industrial control systems and critical networks. Fend’s data diodes employ a physics-based approach to establish a permanent, one-way data path, delivering air gap level security while preserving essential connectivity for operational awareness. Whether streaming machine data or sending log files, this one-way connection protects crucial assets from attackers and helps agencies improve the productivity of maintenance teams and security operations center personnel.

Fend’s products are made in the USA and have been tested by the US Army and Navy. Agencies including the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) trust Fend to protect their most critical assets. Fend’s solution can be paired with additional technologies, such as intrusion detection and internal network security monitoring systems, for an in-depth defense strategy that fits well into zero trust architectures.

“With the addition of Fend to our offerings, we are now able to help our Government customers enhance their cybersecurity capabilities,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director who leads the Fend Team at Carahsoft. “As the Public Sector faces the mounting threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, its need for innovative cybersecurity solutions is greater than ever before. Through collaboration with Fend and our extensive reseller network, we can ensure agencies have access to the resources required to keep our country’s assets safe.”

Fend’s data diode hardware and Fend Cloud services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8505 or Fend@carahsoft.com; or register for a complimentary cybersecurity webinar featuring Fend on December 7 at 2p.m. EST.

