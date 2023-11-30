Ostin Technology Group Announces Major Product Upgrade to Pintura Photo Sharing Product

Nanjing, China, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announces new upgrade to its photo sharing product, Pintura. The new upgrades will elevate user experience with improvements to both Pintura’s hardware and software system. The Company plans to launch the upgraded Pintura product at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in early 2024, which is also expected to be available for purchase through short-video platforms.



Pintura product has recently undergone a remarkable and elegant transformation, unveiling a sleek new round-corner product design. In addition to its aesthetic upgrade, the new model is noticeably lighter than its predecessor, dropping from 4.6kg to 3.5kg.

The new Pintura product standouts with its new interactive whiteboard function. By introducing this remarkable addition, we are offering users a digital canvas that encourages spontaneous creativity. Users now have the freedom to use whiteboard markers to sketch, jot down notes, or artistically express themselves on the device’s surface. A simple swipe resets the surface, making it blank for new inspirations or ideas. The new Pintura product will push the boundaries of traditional digital displays by encouraging boundless personalization and dynamic self-expression.

Pintura has also significantly increased its local storage capacity from its previous generation’s 6 images to 50 images. This enhancement provides Pintura users with balance between minimalist design and efficient local photo playback. The increased local storage capacity to 50 images, curated to meet daily display needs, is further complemented by the integration of cloud storage solutions. By integrating cloud storage, Pintura empowers users to expand their photo collection beyond fixed internal memory in electronic photo frames, enabling them to create extensive and securely stored photo albums on the cloud.

Moreover, Pintura's addition of WiFi function empowers users to upload images from any location with this extended connectivity feature. This feature ensures a seamless and uninterrupted photo-sharing experience, redefining the concept of capturing and sharing cherished memories. With a simple tap of a button, users can also seamlessly transfer album contents to their tablet. These groundbreaking upgrades to Pintura enhance the user experience by offering unparalleled freedom and flexibility in photo storage and display.

With its resplendent 2K high-resolution screen, Pintura radiates vibrancy and lifelike realism. It unlocks new dimensions of visual storytelling, empowering users to explore and reinvent their narratives.

"We are dedicated to providing our users with the best possible experience, and these hardware and software enhancements reflect our commitment to innovation and convenience," said Mr. Tao Ling, CEO and Chairman of Ostin Technology Group Co. "With Pintura's refined design, we are confident that users will enjoy an unparalleled stylish photo sharing journey. We also value aftersales user experience, which encourages us to continuously invest in product research and development. And we will continue our goal to improve the way people curate and share their precious moments."

For more information about Pintura products, please visit: https://presale.pintura.life/.

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as may,” "will,” "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's forecast on market trends; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for Pintura products; expectation to receive customer orders for Pintura products; the anticipated timing for the marketing and sales of Pintura products; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company's industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

