Infant Nutritional Premix Market to Reach US$ 438.6 Million at 6.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Report

The emphasis on incorporating functional ingredients that go beyond basic nutrition is a main driver shaping the infant nutritional premix market growth

Rockville, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Infant Nutritional Premix Market is likely to reach a US valuation of $438.6 Mn by 2033 while progressing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Infant nutritional premixes are customized blends of essential nutrients added to baby formula or food, ensuring babies receive precise and consistent nutrition crucial for their growth. These premixes offer comprehensive and balanced nutrition, covering vital elements for bone development, cognitive function, and immune support. Unlike alternatives, premixes are convenient, and efficient, and allow for customization based on regional preferences and emerging nutritional science. They streamline production, comply with strict regulations, and undergo rigorous quality control, ensuring safety and adherence to high standards.

Key Segments of Infant Nutritional Premix Industry Research Report

By Form By Ingredient By Function By Region Powder

Liquid Vitamins

Minerals

Nucleotides

Amino Acids

Others Bone Health

Immunity

Digestion

Vision Health

Brain Health & Memory

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



The growth of the infant nutritional premix market is driven by increasing awareness and demand for personalized nutrition solutions, as caregivers seek products tailored to the unique needs and preferences of infants. Additionally, a rising emphasis on incorporating functional ingredients, such as probiotics and bioactive compounds, distinguishes this market.

Maintaining the consistent quality and safety of ingredients, especially in the production of infant nutritional premixes, poses a significant challenge. Given the vulnerability of infants and the complexity of these formulations, stringent quality control measures are imperative.

Key Takeaways:

The United States market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Moreover, the UK market is expected to witness a value of US $ 19.2 Mn in 2023. Demand for infant nutritional premixes in the US is expected to witness a market value of US $ 123.7 Mn by 2023. A substantial increase in infant care spending in the country is expected to boost the market growth.

China market is expected to witness a growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, sales of infant nutritional premixes in China are valued at US $ 36.1 Mn in 2023.

Powdered infant nutritional premixes are expected to witness a rapid growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for personalized nutrition solutions, a growing emphasis on functional ingredients like probiotics, and raising awareness of the long-term impact of early childhood nutrition on health and development are key factors driving the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

Prominent suppliers in this competitive market are emphasizing the expansion of their product ranges, with a growing focus on innovative developments. Key players in this sector comprise Glanbia PLC, BASF SE, Lycored Limited, Watson Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences, and Farbest Brands. Key companies are focusing on diversifying their product lines and are also concentrating on new product formulations and supply chain management to broaden their market share.

In 2021, DSM inaugurated a new production facility in Poland dedicated to infant nutrition premixes. This initiative aimed to enhance the company's production capabilities while concurrently reducing its environmental footprint.

Winning strategies

Major players in the infant nutritional premix market are focusing on developing advanced nutrient delivery systems to improve the effectiveness of their formulations. This strategic move aims to gain a competitive edge by enhancing the absorption of essential nutrients.

Prominent enterprises should strategically broaden their product offerings to encompass various options of infant nutritional premixes, addressing diverse age groups, developmental phases, and nutritional requirements. This approach ensures comprehensive solutions for caregivers seeking a variety of options.

Providing clear and transparent product labeling, including information on ingredient sourcing, nutritional content, and potential allergens, helps build consumer trust and loyalty, distinguishing market leaders as reliable and transparent in a market where safety is paramount.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 438.6 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 72 Tables No. of Figures 140 Figures



The projected demand for infant nutritional premixes in the United States is expected to reach US$ 123.7 million by 2033. The market expansion is substantiated by a heightened consumption rate of infant nutritional products and the presence of leading producers of infant nutritional premixes.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in spending on infant care in the United States. The well-established infant formula sector and the growing preference for ready-to-eat food items are pivotal factors driving the expansion of the market.

