Vane Pump Market Poised for US$ 4,292.1 Million Valuation by 2034 on a Steady 5.6% CAGR Growth Trajectory | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Need for Effective Pumping in Automobile and Aviation Industries Driving Demand for Vane Pumps. Vane pumps are commonly used in the aviation industry, with a projected market share of 24.0% in 2024.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the vane pump market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,442.4 Million in 2024. In 2023, the market valuation was US$ 2,311.1 Million. The demand is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is expected to reach US$ 4,292.1 Million.



Various industries have pronounced need for hydraulic systems. As part of hydraulic systems, positive displacement pumps are also being integrated into industries. One such positive displacement pump that is finding application in industries is the vane pump. Such industries as automobile and aviation are becoming significant users of vane pumps.

A major factor driving the popularity of vane pumps is the ease provided by the machines. Industries prefer machines that are easy to handle and thus, compact vane pumps are winning over industrial end-users. In addition, on ever-busy factory work floors, the need is felt for machines that do not cause a ruckus. Thus, vane pumps, renowned for not making a lot of noise, are being accepted into industrial units.

The presence of alternatives constrains the progress of the market. Gear pumps and piston pumps are some alternatives to vane pumps which limit the reach of the market. In addition, other pumps also have the capability to deal with high-viscosity liquids.

“Vane pumps are traditionally used in industries like automobile and aviation. However, the use of vane pumps is getting diverse. Manufacturers are focusing on increasing the scope of the product by introducing innovations like machine-to-machine communication and leak detection technology. Thus, there are multiple avenues of progress available in the market”, - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Vane Pump Market:

The vane pump industry is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,442.4 Million in 2024.

in 2024. Heavy duty vane pumps are the most common in the market. In 2024, heavy duty vane pump is projected to account for 32.0% of the market share by product type.

of the market share by product type. The aviation industry widely employs vane pumps. In 2024, the aviation segment is expected to hold 24.0% of the market share by the end-use industry.

of the market share by the end-use industry. India is one of the leading countries in the market. Over the forecast period, the CAGR for the market in India is predicted to be 6.3% .

. China is another Asian country with potential for the market. The CAGR for the market in China is anticipated to be 6.1% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The United Kingdom is one of the European countries with lucrative opportunities for market growth. The CAGR for the United Kingdom market is pegged at 5.2% through 2034.

Competition Analysis of the Vane Pump Industry:

Market players are looking to manufacture vane pumps that have enhanced efficiency and even lower noise levels. Technology is playing a key part in helping market players to reach their desired goals. The market for vane pumps is competitive, with high-end players tussling with local brands. Some of the prominent companies in the market are Eaton Corporation plc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, and Danfoss A/S.

Recent Developments in the Vane Pump Market:

In August 2023, Edwards Vacuum made a rotary vane vacuum addition to the E2S series, with the machine aiming to ease the operational requirements in industries.

In May 2023, the DVS Model Series from Atlas Copco was enriched with a dry rotary vane vacuum pump.

In November 2022, Pfeiffer Vacuum launched a vane pump aimed at the environmental and food analytics sector, called the SmartVane pump.





Key Players Operating in the Global Vane Pump Industry:

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Danfoss A/S

Moog Inc.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Eaton Fluid Power Ltd.

Atos Spa

Permo Inc.

Bucher Hydraulics Gmb

Vane Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Heavy Duty

Light Duty

Unbalanced

Balanced

Flexible

Others

By End Use:

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





