TiiCKER Introduces New Platform Features and Team Members Working to Make it Easier Than Ever for Individual Shareholders to Get Perks From the Brands They Own and Love

Custom Perk Alerts and Improved User Verification Security Increase Benefits to Retail Investors in Shareholder Loyalty Platform



Plus, the TiiCKER Team’s Talent is Expanding to Help Public Companies Connect with Their Most Loyal Investors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiiCKER, the world’s first and largest verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced a round of technology innovations and new talent to strengthen the user experience on its industry-leading digital platform. The additions reflect the company’s continued commitment to revolutionizing how public companies connect with and reward their retail shareholders through investor rewards and benefits.

TiiCKER users can now receive automatic Custom Perk Notifications anytime a new brand or perk for which they qualify is added to TiiCKER’s growing roster of perks. Driven in part by user requests, this feature will allow retail investors to discover perks more quickly while also exploring other brands outside of their current portfolio. During 2022, TiiCKER drove a 300% increase in companies and brands launching perks on the platform, and in the last two months alone, the company has added more than 20 new perks including those from Fubo, DoorDash, Paramount+, Mondee, P&G, Talkspace and more.

TiiCKER has also implemented an upgraded SMS user verification system that strengthens its best-in-class account security. This additional level of security is seamlessly and intuitively integrated within the new user registration workflow providing even more peace of mind for platform users.

“In today’s digital landscape, an excellent and evolving user experience plays a pivotal role in the success of the TiiCKER platform,” said Chris Tromp, chief digital officer at TiiCKER. “We are investing significant resources in advancing TiiCKER’s technology to offer a seamless, engaging and secure experience for our users. With these enhancements, we know we are helping our users get even more rewards from owning stock and building on our pacesetter position in the shareholder loyalty space.”

Supporting continued innovation on the platform, TiiCKER recently added three team members to its already robust technology and development team. Josh Horwitz and Jeremy Lincoln both joined as senior full-stack developers, as well as a new mobile software engineer.

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Horwitz joins the team with 10+ years in software engineering, most recently serving as a senior software engineer from Horizon Investments, where he focused on creating applications for the financial advising industry. Originally from Flint, Michigan, Lincoln joins the team with 15+ years of experience in software development and nearly a decade in full-stack development. At TiiCKER, their expertise and key roles will play a significant part in the continual innovation of the platform and comprehensive development strategies that will keep TiiCKER at the forefront of fintech and the emerging shareholder rewards marketplace.

For more information about TiiCKER and to experience the enhanced digital platform, visit www.tiicker.com .

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors with a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKER Perks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets measurable shareholder loyalty programs to help companies engage and reward their consumers and verified owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™. As a result of its innovation and leadership in direct-to-shareholder marketing, TiiCKER was named a Top MarTech Startup in 2023 by MarTech Outlook and is a member of the 2023 cohort for the AWS (Amazon Web Services) Fintech Accelerator program.

