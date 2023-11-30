Westgold Resources to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX), an innovative, growth-oriented gold producer based in Perth, Western Australia, today announced that Wayne Bramwell, Managing Director, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 6th & 7th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Three consecutive quarters of cash flow generation, adding A$58M to its treasury

Free of fixed forward gold sales since August 2023 and fully leveraged to the gold price

Commenced development of the decline for Great Fingal

New dividend policy released, focused on sustainable and consistent shareholder returns

Debt free and now with a $100M undrawn corporate facility



About Westgold Resources

Westgold Resources Limited is an innovative and growth-oriented, Western Australian gold miner and explorer. With more than 1,300km2 of tenure, Westgold is the dominant gold miner in the Murchison and Bryah regions of Western Australia and, uniquely amongst peers, an owner-operator of all of its underground mines.

With a market capitalisation approaching A$1B and a strong balance sheet boasting A$217M in cash and bullion, Westgold has no fixed forward gold sales contracts, is debt free, generating cash and investing in its highly accretive organic growth projects. The Company has a highly experienced Board and management team which has delivered a business turnaround that has seen its stock materially outperform its gold peers in 2023.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Westgold Resources

Kasun Liyanaarachchi

Investor Relations Manager

M: +61 458 564 483

Kasun.liyanaarachchi@westgold.com.au



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com