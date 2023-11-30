ERICH JAEGER Unveils Comprehensive Whitepaper on the Importance of 1000BaseT1 Ethernet for Fleets

Adopting 1000BaseT1 Ethernet for truck-trailer connectivity becomes not just an option, but an absolute necessity

The Future of Fleet Communication

48152 LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERICH JAEGER, a long-standing member of the TMC's S1 Next Generation Tractor/Trailer Interface Task Force, is pleased to announce the release of a new whitepaper: Ethernet for Fleets: The significance of the shift to 1000BaseT1.

The publication comes as the industry faces mounting pressure to adopt faster, more reliable, and versatile data communication solutions, specifically focusing on Ethernet technology for fleet vehicles.

The whitepaper provides an in-depth look at why 1000BaseT1 Ethernet is poised to become the backbone of data communication in fleets. The adoption of this high-speed, single-cable technology is not just a technological upgrade but a strategic move. ERICH JAEGER's exhaustive testing has demonstrated that the 1000BaseT1 standard can sustain data rates up to 1 Gbps over lengths of up to 40 meters, thereby supporting applications ranging from advanced driver assistance systems to real-time sensor data collection.

ERICH JAEGER's Commitment to Industry Standards
As part of the TMC's specialized task force, ERICH JAEGER is deeply involved in discussions around standardized Ethernet implementations. Our research and development efforts align with the wider industry trend toward Ethernet, ensuring our products meet both the current and future needs of the fleet industry.
For those interested in more details, the whitepaper can be accessed through our official website. https://www.erich-jaeger.com/en-US/

About

For more than 90 years, ERICH JAEGER has been developing and manufacturing high-quality connector systems for different branches of industry, particularly the light and commercial vehicle sector. And we are taking our products to the next level with developing high-speed data connectors for the data transmission between towing vehicle and trailer.

