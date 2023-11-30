Submit Release
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI DECEMBER VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's Investor Relations website here. Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.


Contact:
Investor Relations
investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

