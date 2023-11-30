Save Foods Continues to Yield Good Results with its Solution for Cuties® in Third Consecutive Season

Neve Yarak, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food tech leader, is proud to announce, as reported before, that its solution was recently chosen, once again, by Sun Pacific for use on Cuties® clementines, marking the third consecutive season that Sun Pacific has chosen Save Foods’ solution to treat its clementines.



Sun Pacific, a leading US-based grower, packer, and marketer, has been a cornerstone brand in the industry for decades. Notably, its iconic Cuties® brand represents the forefront of large-scale California-grown clementine and mandarin production across North America, establishing its status as one of the most trusted brands in the market.

Save Foods’ green treatments, which include a combination of Save Foods’ technology and oxidizers, protect fresh fruit and vegetables from microbial spoilage and foodborne pathogens that are responsible for decay and can cause foodborne illnesses. The treatments leave no harmful residues on the produce nor in the environment and maintain product freshness over time.

The solutions can be applied during different stages from field to fork and Save Foods’ product portfolio includes fungicides, sanitizers, adjuvants as well as dosing and monitoring systems. Please contact us for more information on the availability of our products and solutions in your location.

Fresh produce treated with Save Foods’ products can be found in different supermarket chains across the US and Europe where it was reported that SaveFoods' treatments are reducing by 50% on average the rotten fruit at the retail level.

About Save Foods:

Save Foods Inc. is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality, and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produces' shelf life. Nitrousink, Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink Ltd., aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods, Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary listed on the TSXV, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare.

