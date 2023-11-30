Wearable Devices Files U.S. Patent for Touchless Pinch-to-Zoom Interaction in AR Wearables

Pinch-to-zoom offers a novel approach for continued parameter adjustments using hand and wrist gestures

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced today that it has filed a patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for continued parameter adjustment using hand and wrist gestures of augmented reality (AR) wearables such as AR and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Pinch-to-zoom introduces a sophisticated gesture-based interface that replicates the same intuitive action universally recognized in smartphone use. In “Heads up Display” (HUD) devices such as AR and VR headsets, adjustment of parameters like zooming in and out, volume control, and brightness are cumbersome and require the full movement of the hands or the use of both hands. The Company’s new patent enables the use of the familiar pinch-to-zoom function on AR and VR devices using only one hand while eliminating the need for physical touch.

Guy Wagner, Chief Scientist Officer and co-founder of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are introducing a significant leap forward for the wearable technology industry with the application for patent covering a gesture control solution that seamlessly integrates with AR and VR wearable devices. The adoption rate of new technologies such as AR and VR headsets is known to be limited by the capabilities of the user interface and experience with these devices. By allowing users to access a familiar and comfortable interaction with new technologies, we believe that we are significantly enhancing the adoptability of these devices.”

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

