Corza Medical Opens State-of-the-Art Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation, Demonstrating Commitment to Global Eye Care Community

FENTON, Mo., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corza Medical has announced the opening of its new Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation. The state-of-the-art facility is aimed at advancing the development of next-generation devices for ophthalmic surgeries and other eye treatments. With an approximate footprint of 30,000 square feet, the new center will facilitate rapid prototyping of new product designs, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and expand research and development capabilities.







According to Tom Testa, CEO of Corza Medical, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation. This investment is a testament to our commitment to advancing medical technology and developing solutions that improve treatment and care for patients."

Furthermore, Gregory T. Lucier, Executive Chairman at Corza Medical, added, "This new center will allow us to work closely with surgeons and other customers to better understand their needs and develop innovative solutions that address their specific challenges."

Over the next three years, the center is expected to create 80 new jobs, including roles in manufacturing, R&D, and various technical and support positions. The onsite meeting facilities will also facilitate collaboration between surgeons and other customers with Corza experts to share insights and ideas.

Dr. Arsham Sheybani, an advanced anterior segment and glaucoma surgeon, said, “I've been working with the ophthalmology team at Corza Medical for the last several years, having a front-row seat to seeing them innovate beyond their core Katena instrumentation into surgical lenses like the SensorTek hands-free gonio lens line and beyond. I'm so pleased and excited to see them expand their manufacturing and technology footprint in St. Louis by opening this new center of technology and innovation, and I see it as a reflection of their commitment to ophthalmology and continued investment in the St. Louis community.”

As a company, Corza Medical is committed to excellence, demonstrating company values, and delivering on its brand promise of remarkable service, trusted performance, and outstanding value. The establishment of this new Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation further underscores this commitment, as well as Corza Medical's dedication to enabling a remarkable surgical experience and advancing medical technology for the betterment of its customers, partners, and patients around the world.

About Corza Medical

Corza Medical is a leading global manufacturer of innovative surgical technologies. With a global team of over 2,500 employees supporting clinicians, distributor-partners, and medical device companies worldwide, Corza provides healthcare professionals a platform of surgical technologies with many industry-leading brands, including Quill® barbed sutures, Sharpoint® Plus and Look™ surgical sutures, Katena® reusable and Blink™ single-use ophthalmic instruments, Barron corneal transplant devices, Sharpoint® microsurgical knives, and the TachoSil® fibrin sealant patch. For more information, please visit www.corza.com.

Media Contact

Arun Mohan—VP, Marketing, Communications and Strategy

media@corza.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58961d2-5d9e-4d73-b109-b7b326647756



