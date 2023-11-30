Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year 2023

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the third quarter of the year 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Statements of Operations Highlights:

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 grew by 8.5% to $9.8 million from $9.0 million in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Operating profit for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 87.7% to $441,000 from $235,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 70.4% to $600,000 from $352,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
  • Financial expenses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $128,000 from $3,000 in the comparable quarter last year due to currency exchange costs between the NIS and the US$. 
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 14.2% to $313,000 or $0.05 per basic share compared to $274,000 or $0.05 per basic share in the third quarter of the year 2022.

Balance sheet Highlights:

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $1.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.8 million in December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash is attributed mainly to investing activities as reflected in our long-term assets. During the first nine months of 2023, we paid $351,000 for the purchase of distribution rights of electronic components (for the Supply Chain division). We also paid $68,000 on account of the Dagesh acquisition we made in 2022 (for the RFID division). 

Trade receivables amounted to $11.6 million and 95 aging days as of September 30, 2023, compared to $10.8 million and 95 aging days as of December 31, 2022.

Inventories as of September 2023 amounted to $7.2 million and 76 aging days compared to $6.4 million and 72 aging days in December 2022. The increase in inventory is attributed to projects in process in the Robotic division.

Bank loans (short and long) amounted to $1.9 million as of September 30, 2023, roughly the same balance as of December 31, 2022.

Trade payables amounted to $6.7 million and 70 aging days as of September 30, 2023, compared to $8.0 million and 90 aging days as of December 31 2022. During 2022, we temporarily extended our vendor credit days to support our 25% growth in 2022.

Working capital amounted to $10.2 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

Shareholders equity amounted to $18.4 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $16.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Ziv Dekel, BOS' Chairman, stated: "BOS' management has invested extensive resources to strengthen BOS' market position and penetrate new business segments. I am pleased to see the positive results consistently yielded by these efforts."

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "The relatively strong results in the first nine months of the year and our backlog for the remainder of the year 2023 advance us towards meeting our financial targets for 2023, despite the current security situation in Israel."

BOS will host a conference call on November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the conference call, please click on the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86032588513?pwd=IZrcDvzp6KRbeUfXoxXBPNb1n1WMbL.1

or dial to: +1 646 876 9923, meeting ID - 860 3258 8513, passcode - 574037

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: http://www.boscorporate.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company’s presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS’ periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. Following the attack, Israel’s security cabinet declared war against Hamas and a military campaign against these terrorist organizations commenced in parallel to their continued rocket and terror attacks. Moreover, the clash between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, may escalate in the future into a greater regional conflict. It is currently not possible to predict the duration or severity of the ongoing conflict or its long term effects on our business, operations and financial conditions. The ongoing conflict is rapidly evolving and developing, and could disrupt our business and operations, interrupt our sources and availability of supply and hamper our ability to raise additional funds or sell our securities, among others.

BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
 
    Nine months ended
September 30, 		  Three months ended
September 30,
    2023
 		  2022
 		   2023
 		  2022
    (Unaudited)
 		  (Unaudited)
                                 
Revenues   $ 33,292     $ 30,183     $ 9,815     $ 9,045  
Cost of revenues     26,174       23,713       7,765       7,046  
Gross profit     7,118       6,470       2,050       1,999  
                                 
Operating costs and expenses:                                
Research and development     114       128       36       40  
Sales and marketing     3,612       3,599       1,143       1,215  
General and administrative     1,342       1,508       430       509  
Total operating costs and expenses     5,068       5,235       1,609       1,764  
                                 
Operating income     2,050       1,235       441       235  
Financial expenses, net     (471 )     (532 )     (128 )     (3 )
Other income, net     -       42       -       42  
Income before taxes on income     1,579       745       313       274  
Taxes on income     -       -       -       -  
Net income   $ 1,579     $ 745     $ 313     $ 274  
                                 
Basic net income per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.14     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  
Diluted net income per share   $ 0.27     $ 0.14     $ 0.05     $ 0.05  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share     5,720       5,498       5,747       5,702  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share     5,913       5,542       6,086       5,729  
Number of outstanding shares as of September 30, 2023 and 2022     5,748       5,702       5,748       5,702  



                 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
                 
                 
    September 30,
2023
   December 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)
   (Audited)
ASSETS                
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,177     $ 1,763  
Restricted bank deposits     159       130  
Trade receivables     11,596       10,834  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     843       1,414  
Inventories     7,221       6,433  
                 
Total current assets     20,996       20,574  
                 
LONG-TERM ASSETS     245       260  
                 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     3,349       3,270  
                 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET     1,065       1,110  
                 
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     1,126       486  
                 
GOODWILL     4,895       4,895  
                 
Total assets   $ 31,676     $ 30,595  


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    September 30,
2023		   December 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
                 
                LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Short term loan and current maturities   $ 832     $ 586  
Operating lease liabilities, current     220       301  
Trade payables     6,724       7,984  
Employees and payroll accruals     828       1,016  
Deferred revenues     1,002       542  
Advances net of inventory in process     212       47  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     944       719  
                 
Total current liabilities     10,762       11,195  
                 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:                
Long-term loans, net of current maturities     1,130       1,294  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     764       827  
Long term deferred revenues     285       241  
Accrued severance pay     347       404  
                 
Total long-term liabilities     2,526       2,766  
                 
                 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     18,388       16,634  
                 
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 31, 676     $ 30,595  


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    Nine months ended
September 30, 		  Three months ended
September 30,
    2023
 		   2022
 		   2023
 		   2022
                                 
Operating income   $ 2,050     $ 1,235     $ 441     $ 235  
Add:                                
Amortization of intangible assets     120       76       48       31  
Stock-based compensation     73       75       24       25  
Depreciation     252       179       87       61  
EBITDA   $ 2,495     $ 1,565     $ 600     $ 352  



 
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    RFID
 		  Supply
Chain
Solutions
 		  Intelligent
Robotics
 		  Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
    Nine months ended September 30,
2023
                                         
Revenues   $ 10,091     $ 21,827     $ 1,463     $ (89 )   $ 33,292  
                                         
Gross profit     2,454       4,588       77       -       7,119  
                                         
Allocated operating expenses     1,636       2,700       187       -       4,523  
                                         
Unallocated operating expenses*     -       -       -               546  
                                         
Income (loss) from operations   $ 818     $ 1,888     $ (110 )     -       2,050  
                                         
Financial expenses and tax on income                                     (471 )
                                         
Net income                                   $ 1,579  


                               
    RFID     Supply
Chain
Solutions 		    Intelligent
Robotics 		    Intercompany
 		  Consolidated
    Nine months ended September 30,
2022
  
                                       
                                       
Revenues   $ 11,046     $ 18,442     $ 695     -     $ 30,183  
                                       
Gross profit (loss)     2,591       3,881       (2 )   -       6,470  
                                       
Allocated operating expenses     1,889       2,436       347     -       4,672  
                                       
Unallocated operating expenses*     -       -       -             563  
                                       
Income (loss) from operations   $ 702     $ 1,445     $ (349 )   -       1,235  
                                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                                   (490
                                       
Net income                                 $ 745  

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.

 
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
      RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions 		  Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated
      Three months ended September 30,
2023
                       
                       
Revenues     $ 3,143   $ 6,476   $ 206   $ (10 )   $ 9,815
                       
Gross profit     658   1,335   57   -   2,050
                       
Allocated operating expenses     539   841   57   -   1,437
                       
Unallocated operating expenses*                 -   172
                       
Income from operations     $ 119   $ 494   $ -   -   441
                       
Financial expenses and tax on income                     128
                       
Net income                     $ 313


      RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions 		  Intelligent Robotics   Intercompany   Consolidated
      Three months ended September 30,
2022
                         
                         
Revenues     $ 3,352   $ 5,570   $ 123     -   $ 9,045
                         
Gross profit     676   1,306   17     -   1,999
                         
Allocated operating expenses     636   851   76     -   1,563
                         
Unallocated operating expenses*                   -   201
                         
Income (loss) from operations     $ 40   $ 455   $ (59 )   -   235
                         
Financial expenses and tax on income                       39
                         
Net income                       $ 274

*        Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

