Aeries Technology Reports Results for Second Fiscal Quarter and First Fiscal Half 2024

Revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 were $17.6 million, up 38% year-over-year



Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million, up 107% year-over-year



NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, today reported results of Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd. for the second fiscal quarter and first fiscal half 2024 ended September 30, 2023. On November 6, 2023, Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd., the parent company of Aeries Technology Group Business Accelerators Pte. Ltd., completed a business combination with Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. Following the business combination, Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd. became a subsidiary of the resulting public company, now known as Aeries Technology, Inc.

“We are happy to have successfully navigated the path to our public listing and are pleased with our results so far this year,” said Sudhir Panikassery, CEO of Aeries Technology. “I am incredibly proud of the entire team’s execution, and excited to have welcomed both Rajeev Nair as CFO and Daniel Webb as CIO this month, adding to our already deep talent pool. We saw a significant acceleration in both top and bottom line results in the second fiscal quarter and believe we are well positioned to execute on our medium to long-term growth strategy.”



Unaudited Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Second Fiscal Quarter 2024) Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 were $17.6 million, up 38% compared to $12.8 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

Income (Loss) from Operations: Income from Operations for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 was $1.5 million, up 475% compared to a loss of $(0.4) million for the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

Net Income (Loss): Net Income for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 was $926 thousand, up 517% compared to a net loss of $(222) thousand for the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 was $2.9 million, up 107% compared to $1.4 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2023.

Unaudited Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (First Fiscal Half 2024) Financial Highlights

Revenues, net: Revenues for the first half of fiscal year 2024 was $33.9 million, up 34% compared to $25.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023.

Income from Operations: Income from Operations for the first half of fiscal year 2024 was $2.3 million, up 92% compared to $1.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023.

Net Income: Net Income for the first half of fiscal year 2024 was $1.4 million, up 27% compared to $1.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of fiscal year 2024 was $5.8 million, up 71% compared to $3.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2023.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 17,578 $ 12,799 $ 33,908 $ 25,337 Cost of revenue 12,755 9,454 24,637 18,312 Gross profit $ 4,823 $ 3,345 $ 9,271 $ 7,025 Gross Margin 27 % 26 % 27 % 28 % Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 3,338 3,765 7,008 5,873 Total operating expenses $ 3,338 $ 3,765 $ 7,008 $ 5,873 Income (loss) from operations $ 1,485 $ (420 ) $ 2,263 $ 1,152 Operating Margin 8 % -3 % 7 % 5 % Other income (expense) Interest income 70 47 134 96 Interest expense (76 ) (66 ) (199 ) (114 ) Other income (expense), net 127 197 120 411 Total other income (expense) 120 178 55 393 Income before income taxes 1,605 (242 ) 2,318 1,545 Provision for income taxes (679 ) 21 (897 ) (408 ) Net income 926 (222 ) 1,421 1,137 Net Margin 5 % -2 % 4 % 4 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 108 (30 ) 181 170 Net income attributable to Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd. $ 819 $ (192 ) $ 1,240 $ 967





Audited

Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 53,099 $ 41,014 Cost of revenue 39,442 29,007 Gross profit $ 13,657 $ 12,007 Gross Margin 26 % 29 % Operating expenses Selling, general & administrative expenses 11,326 5,423 Total operating expenses $ 11,326 $ 5,423 Income (loss) from operations $ 2,331 $ 6,584 Operating Margin 4 % 16 % Other income (expense) Interest income 191 284 Interest expense (185 ) (444 ) Other income (expense), net 429 (421 ) Total other income (expense) 435 (581 ) Income before income taxes 2,766 6,003 Provision for income taxes (1,060 ) (1,268 ) Net income 1,706 4,735 Net Margin 3 % 12 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 260 703 Net income attributable to Aark Singapore Pte. Ltd. $ 1,446 $ 4,032





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 926 $ (222 ) $ 1,421 $ 1,137 Income tax expense 679 (21 ) 897 408 Interest income (70 ) (47 ) (134 ) (96 ) Interest expenses 76 66 199 114 Depreciation and amortization 334 293 661 588 EBITDA $ 1,946 $ 70 $ 3,044 $ 2,151 Adjustments (+) Stock-based compensation 252 1,057 1,626 1,057 (+) Business combination related costs 741 225 1,171 225 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,939 $ 1,352 $ 5,841 $ 3,433 Revenue 17,578 12,799 33,908 25,337 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17 % 11 % 17 % 14 %





Year Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net income $ 1,706 $ 4,735 Income tax expense 1,060 1,268 Interest income (191 ) (284 ) Interest expenses 185 444 Depreciation and amortization 1,172 1,140 EBITDA $ 3,932 $ 7,303 Adjustments (+) Stock-based compensation 3,805 - (+) Business combination related costs 946 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,683 $ 7,303 Revenue 53,099 41,014 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16 % 18 %

About Aeries Technology

Aeries, a global professional and management services partner offering a range of management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies with engagement models that are designed to provide a mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses non-GAAP financial information and believes it is useful to investors as it provides additional information to facilitate comparisons of historical operating results, identify trends in its underlying operating results and provide additional insight and transparency on how it evaluates the business. The company uses non-GAAP financial measures to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate its performance. The company has detailed the non-GAAP adjustments that it makes in the non-GAAP definitions below. The adjustments generally fall within the categories of non-cash items. The company believes the non-GAAP measures presented herein should always be considered along with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the related GAAP financial measures. The company has provided the reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures above.

The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income from operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and business combination related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the key performance indicators the company uses in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial, operating, and planning decisions. The company believes adjusted EBITDA is useful to the investors of this proxy statement in the evaluation of Aeries’ operating performance as such information was used by securities analysts and other interested parties as a measure of financial information and debt service capabilities, and it was used by the company’s management for internal reporting and planning procedures, including aspects of our consolidated operating budget and capital expenditures.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Aeries and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, global conflicts, inflation and other global events on Aeries' results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Aeries' ability to continue to grow its business and execute its strategies and plans, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Aeries' technology and services, Aeries' ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing if needed, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Aeries' periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Aeries operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Aeries disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

