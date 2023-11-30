ARHT CAPSULE Showcases Hologram Content at Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane Premiere Starring Eddie Murphy

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), (OTCQB:ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announces that Prime Video has once again utilized the ARHT CAPSULE hologram display to showcase content from the upcoming Eddie Murphy holiday movie Candy Cane Lane at The Culver City theatre in Los Angeles.



The ARHT CAPSULE hologram display will contain Candy Cane Lane interactive content in the main lobby of the LA cinema. www.primevideo.com/explorecandycanelane

This is the third time Prime Video has used ARHT technology to promote their movies and television series including TwitchCon in Las Vegas to promote GEN V as an interactive campus tour and for BOYS Season 3 interactive at the premiere at Culver City.

“We are excited that Eddie Murphy’s Candy Cane Lane premiere will feature interactive content utilizing ARHT technology,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “Especially since the Amazon Studios Cinema has ARHT’s CAPSULE display at their Culver City location to promote the full line of Amazon movie and television releases on an ongoing basis, with this premiere being an even bigger special event.”

Candy Cane Lane stars Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross and is directed by Reginald Hudlin. The holiday comedy adventure will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, December 1.

Connect with ARHT:



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-tech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arht.tech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arht.tech

X, formally known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/arht_tech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@arht-tech

For more information, please visit www.arht.tech/about/investors or www.arht.tech.



Alternatively, email us directly at info@arht.tech.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.



Press Inquiries :

Kristen Spence

kspence@arht.tech



ARHT

Hanna Ayyad

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (416)-782-8042 (head office)

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.