ShapeTX Expands Strategic Collaboration with Roche with Addition of a New Target

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShapeTX announced today the expansion of its partnership with Roche, with Roche adding a new target to their ongoing collaboration, which was initially established in August 2021 . This expansion marks the beginning of a new program where ShapeTX will use its proprietary AI-powered RNA editing platform to develop a potential one-time therapy for patients with high unmet needs for an undisclosed disease affecting millions of people worldwide.



“Since the founding of ShapeTX, our focus has been to build the largest RNA training set to fuel our generative AI models and that investment is now paying off. With over 60 billion guide RNA-target interactions screened to date, we now understand RNA editing better than anyone else,” said Francois Vigneault, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShapeTX. “We have been impressed with the passion, dedication, and expertise our Roche colleagues have brought to our strong collaboration over the last two years. This partnership has been exemplary on all fronts as we share a common desire to unlock new frontiers in genomic medicine.”

During the course of the partnership, ShapeTX will conduct preclinical research to identify and deliver development candidates discovered by its AI-powered RNAfix™ platform. Roche will be responsible for the final preclinical development as well as clinical development and worldwide commercialization of any potential products resulting from the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, ShapeTX will receive a milestone payment and is eligible to receive development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. ShapeTX is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on future sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

About ShapeTX

ShapeTX is pioneering programmable RNA medicines to repair the genetic causes of disease.

By merging innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and RNA technology we are creating programmable RNA medicine aimed at making transformative treatments more accessible to individuals globally. You can find us at ShapeTX.com and on LinkedIn and X/Twitter .

