Jasper Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study of Briquilimab in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) in mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in Jasper’s phase 1b/2a clinical study of subcutaneous briquilimab for the treatment of CSU called BEACON (a phase 1b/2a Briquilimab dose Escalation trial assessing ACtivity, safety, and pharmacOkinetics iN adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria). The BEACON study is evaluating repeat doses of subcutaneous briquilimab in adult CSU patients who remain symptomatic after treatment with, or who cannot tolerate, omalizumab.



“Dosing of the first patient in our BEACON study is an exciting milestone for Jasper as we advance the clinical development of briquilimab in mast cell diseases,” said Edwin Tucker, Chief Medical Officer of Jasper. “In addition to gathering safety data in CSU patients who are ineligible for, or refractory to, omalizumab, we expect the study to establish proof of concept for the depletion of mast cells by briquilimab in CSU. Results from the trial should also allow us to determine doses and dosing regimens for future registrational studies in the broader CSU patient population. We look forward to providing enrollment updates as we progress through the cohorts and anticipate reporting preliminary data in mid-2024.”

The BEACON study is expected to enroll approximately 40 patients across 6 cohorts. The primary endpoints are safety and tolerability of briquilimab with secondary endpoints focused on efficacy measures and pharmacokinetics. The study is being conducted at sites in the US and EU. Jasper anticipates reporting preliminary data from the BEACON study in mid-2024.

“We are pleased to announce that the first patient has been dosed in our BEACON study on a timeline consistent with our prior guidance,” said Ronald Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper. “Treating the first patient so shortly after IND clearance is a testament to the hard work and diligence that Ed and his team put into the BEACON study’s launch and I’m confident in the ability of our clinical organization to continue to execute at a high level as we advance briquilimab into clinical trials in CIndU and other mast cell-driven diseases.”

About Briquilimab

Briquilimab (formerly JSP191) is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor c-Kit, also known as CD117, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell-driven disease such as chronic urticaria. Jasper is evaluating briquilimab as a treatment in patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria, and will begin clinical development in Chronic Inducible Urticaria as well. Briquilimab is also currently in clinical studies as a treatment for patients with Low to Intermediate Risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for cell and gene therapies for rare diseases. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, Fanconi anemia (FA), and sickle cell disease (SCD).

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk MDS and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as SCD, FA and SCID. To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in more than 145 dosed participants and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, AML, MDS, FA, and SCD. For more information, please visit us at www.jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential in mast cell-driven diseases such as CSU, CIndU and LR-MDS, as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, and its potential to deplete mast cells in CSU; Jasper’s expectations regarding its Phase 1b/2a study of subcutaneous briquilimab in CSU, including the cohorts, site locations, expected enrollment, expected timing for reporting preliminary data, the expectation that the study will establish proof of concept for the depletion of mast cells by briquilimab in CSU and the expectation that the results of the study will allow Jasper to determine doses and dosing regimens for future registrational studies in the broader CSU patient population; and Jasper’s expectations regarding the advancement of its briquilimab programs across a range of indications, including the advancement of briquilimab into clinical trials in CIndU and other mast cell-driven diseases. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

