Enphase Energy Launches New IQ8P Microinverters for High-Powered Solar Modules in Mexico

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it has started shipping IQ8P™ Microinverters, with a peak output AC power of 480 W, in Mexico to support newer high-powered solar modules.



IQ8™ Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. IQ8P, the newly available Enphase microinverter, is the most powerful microinverter available from Enphase to-date. The product features a peak output power of 480 W and is designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8 Microinverters activated in Mexico come with a 12-year limited warranty.

“Building safe, reliable, and custom home energy systems is our top priority, so working with trusted partners to source best-in-class products is important to us,” said Ruben Fernandez Velasco, commercial director at Solares. “Enphase’s powerful IQ8P Microinverters seamlessly integrate into our newest solar system designs, helping homeowners get the maximum value from their investment.”

“Enphase’s cutting-edge products power a sophisticated home energy solution,” said Pedro Garza, CEO at Powerstein CDMX. “Highly customizable and easy to install, the new IQ8P Microinverters can outfit a wide range of solar modules to fit our customers’ varying energy needs.”

The Enphase® Energy System™ integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters enable industry-leading monitoring capabilities at the solar module level, supporting critical insights for ongoing system operations and maintenance.

“Enphase offers an end-to-end solution for home energy systems management,” said Luis Dario Jimenez, CEO at GAIA Alternativa Solar. “The new IQ8P Microinverters allow homeowners in Mexico to maximize their clean energy generation, and the Enphase App allows them to easily control and optimize the way they choose to consume energy.”

“Enphase is dedicated to developing products that meet the industry’s highest standards,” said Aaron Gordon, vice president and general manager of the microinverter business unit at Enphase Energy. “We’re proud to launch IQ8P Microinverters in Mexico, working with our trusted installer partners to support the newer, higher-powered solar modules and helping to accelerate the country’s ongoing shift to renewable and reliable energy.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, Inc., a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 72 million microinverters, and approximately 3.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

