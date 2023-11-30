Advantage Solutions hires Brian McRoskey as Chief Growth Officer

Bain & Company Senior Partner will bring a wealth of CPG experience and insights to Advantage’s clients

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading provider of sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced the appointment of Brian McRoskey as Chief Growth Officer, effective January 1, 2024. McRoskey will report directly to Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions.



“We are thrilled to welcome Brian McRoskey to our team,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions. “Brian’s strategic insights and operational expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping our growth strategy, identifying new business opportunities, and driving organizational excellence and long-term profitable growth. He brings a wealth of expertise to this new role that will be invaluable to our shared mission of generating demand for consumer brands and retailers and converting shoppers into buyers in every way they shop.”

McRoskey joins Advantage Solutions after spending 17 years at Bain & Company, where he collaborated with senior executives in the consumer packaged goods industry to solve their toughest strategic challenges, including operating model optimization, brand and business unit strategy, M&A diligence and integration, organizational design, sales execution, assortment optimization, new product launch and innovation, and supply chain reinvention. As part of Advantage’s Executive Leadership Team, McRoskey ’s appointment comes during a pivotal phase of the company’s business transformation designed to strengthen its culture, modernize its operations, enhance financial discipline, and position the company for long-term profitable growth.

“I’m excited to join a company that plays such a critical role in helping brands and retailers meet shopper needs, especially in this dynamic period for the industry,” McRoskey said. “I’ve spent my career working in the trenches with the largest CPG companies, helping them evolve and develop new capabilities amid an ever-changing landscape, and I look forward to applying that knowledge and experience in my new role at Advantage.”

McRoskey holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Notre Dame.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and Europe through which the company serves the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

