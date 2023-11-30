Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data on Novel Dual-Acting Drug-Fc Conjugates at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress

Preclinical data on dual CD73/PD-1 targeting DFC to be presented for the first time

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the company will present new preclinical data on its novel, dual-acting CD73/PD-1 targeting drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) candidate at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology (IO) Annual Congress. Cidara will also present new preclinical data on CBO421, its first-in-class CD73 targeting DFC. The conference is taking place December 6-8, 2023, virtually and in-person in Geneva, Switzerland.



Presentation details are summarized below:

Title: Discovery of a Novel, Dual CD73 & PD-1 Targeting Multispecific Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC) for the Treatment of Cancer

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Date and Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12:00-1:00 PM CET

Title: Discovery of CBO421, a First-in-Class Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), Targeting CD73 in Cancer

Presenter: Simon Döhrmann, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Date and Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12:00-1:00 PM CET

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

