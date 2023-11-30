Poptential™ by Certell Offers Free Teacher Lessons on American Immigration

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since Ellis Island opened in January 1892, the United States has welcomed more immigrants than any other country in the world. Today, immigration continues to be one of the top issues in our national discourse. Instructors can find content to teach the history of U.S. immigration, what motivates people to emigrate to America, and how the country can manage the influx of immigrants in Poptential™, a family of free social studies course packages from Certell.



“Immigration remains a hot-button issue as the U.S. has experienced a record number of border encounters over the last couple of years,” said Julie Smitherman, a former social studies teacher and director of content at Certell, Inc., the nonprofit behind Poptential. “Teaching the American immigration story—from Ellis Island to the Southern border—can help students understand how the motives for immigrants have changed over the decades and debate how the U.S. can remain a welcoming country.”

Poptential course packages boost student engagement using a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources. Lessons on American immigration are included in the Poptential World History Volume 2 e-book, including:

Fighting for Citizenship: During the Civil War, many immigrants were conscripted to fight for the Union army immediately upon arriving in America. A video clip from the movie “Gangs of New York” shows immigrants arriving to a mixed reception amid newly conscripted Irish soldiers.

Immigrants Settle the Plains: Module 16.1 teaches about the passing of the Homestead Act in 1862 which encouraged immigrants to take advantage of free land to establish farms and build towns across the Plains. It also includes the building of the transcontinental railroads by low-wage, immigrant laborers. A video clip from the movie “The Lone Ranger” depicts the dangerous working conditions along the railroads.

Fleeing Deprivation and Persecution: As American mills and factories sought workers, they opened their doors to those seeking opportunity and freedom from deprivation and persecution in their own countries. A video clip highlights America’s immigration wave from the late 19th century to the early 20th century and the laws enacted to slow down mass immigration.

Religious Freedom: Many new immigrants from the 1880s to 1920s were Catholics, Orthodox Christians, and Jews seeking religious freedom. This video discusses the bigotry that Catholics encountered during this period and beyond.

Poptential course packages include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers , quizzes, and tests. The curriculum is standards-based and developed by teachers. Course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org .

