Watchfire to Showcase Scorer’s Table at the National Athletic Directors Expo

DANVILLE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire, a leading scoreboard and videoboard manufacturer, will showcase its scoring and timing systems at the National Athletic Directors Conference & Exhibit (NADCE) hosted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). The event provides a platform for interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to explore a range of innovative sports products.



The 2023 show will take place December 15-19 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla. Watchfire will showcase products at booth #717 and have experts available to discuss scoring, audio, and video production systems that fire up fans, athletes, and sponsors.

Attendees will see the quality built into Watchfire’s products, including the popular Watchfire video scorer’s table. Measuring 3’ x 10’ and available in various high-resolution LED pitches, Watchfire’s rugged scorer’s table is portable and can operate as a standalone unit or connect with additional tables to create a single display up to 60 feet long. With features like padding available in multiple colors, a built-in horn, and cup holders, the Watchfire scorer’s table delivers animations, scores, and advertising.

In addition to the scorer’s table, NADCE provides the perfect backdrop to discuss Watchfire's other new sports products, including:

The S-Series 8mm outdoor videoboards . Designed to deliver an immersive experience for fans of football, soccer, and other sports, these displays feature advanced surface mount diode (SMD) technology and deliver crisp content and wide viewing angles. Every S-Series display includes a high refresh rate, whole-display color, and brightness calibration before it leaves the factory, ensuring unmatched visual quality. The all-weather engineering and sharp detail make it ideal for indoor swimming facilities, too.





. Designed to deliver an immersive experience for fans of football, soccer, and other sports, these displays feature advanced surface mount diode (SMD) technology and deliver crisp content and wide viewing angles. Every S-Series display includes a high refresh rate, whole-display color, and brightness calibration before it leaves the factory, ensuring unmatched visual quality. The all-weather engineering and sharp detail make it ideal for indoor swimming facilities, too. Watchfire pitch clocks. Watchfire’s pitch clocks add excitement and strategy to baseball and softball games with bold and bright 18- or 36-inch digits that are visible from every corner of the stadium. These pitch clocks help speed up the game for fans and players.





Watchfire’s pitch clocks add excitement and strategy to baseball and softball games with bold and bright 18- or 36-inch digits that are visible from every corner of the stadium. These pitch clocks help speed up the game for fans and players. Fixed digit scoreboards and timers . Watchfire’s recent acquisition of Spectrum Scoreboards, a pioneer in fixed-digit scoreboards since 1971, has enabled Watchfire to offer the Spectrum by Watchfire line of fixed-digit scoreboards and timers. These scoreboards combine rugged construction, dependable performance, and vibrant team styling, all in one package.





. Watchfire’s recent acquisition of Spectrum Scoreboards, a pioneer in fixed-digit scoreboards since 1971, has enabled Watchfire to offer the Spectrum by Watchfire line of fixed-digit scoreboards and timers. These scoreboards combine rugged construction, dependable performance, and vibrant team styling, all in one package. Independent shot clocks. Watchfire’s independent shot clock, designed to withstand basketball impacts, operates independently of any existing scoring system, making it an easy and affordable addition to any gym. The clocks include a built-in horn, dimming capabilities, and mounting hardware.



“From affordable shot clocks to video scoreboards and from audio systems to control room packages, Watchfire is proud to support high school athletic programs across the nation,” said Jeff Morgan, national sales director, sports and indoor, at Watchfire. “Thanks to NFHS, this expo offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with athletic directors and discuss trends in fundraising, sponsorships, and classroom integration.”

As the Official Scoreboard and Videoboard Manufacturer of the NFHS, Watchfire will sponsor a sweepstakes opportunity for NADCE attendees to win a Spectrum by Watchfire segment timer, valued at $2,500. NFHS member athletic administrators are eligible to enter the sweepstakes at booth #717 during NADCE.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to https://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823

mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422

kathy@mattsonpr.com