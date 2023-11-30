TruVivo From LifeNet Health LifeSciences Named Cell Biology Product of the Year

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruVivoTM, a pioneering all-human 2D+ hepatic system that supports ADME/DMPK, toxicology and disease modeling applications, has been selected as the Cell Biology Product of the Year in the second annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.



This recognition highlights standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services around the globe. TruVivo was selected as a one-of-kind innovation that can help the pharmaceutical, food science, cosmetics and agriscience industries avoid unnecessary animal testing, supporting the intent behind the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 and significantly accelerating research related to drug discovery, safety and development of new therapies.

LifeNet Health LifeSciences launched TruVivo in April as the first and only in vitro hepatic system to provide human-relevant, reliable results in an easy-to-use format. Users receive a kit with primary human hepatocytes, feeder cells and optimized media. All components can be stored on site, and the platform can be set up with basic cell culture knowledge and standard equipment. This provides the flexibility and simplicity of a 2D model, along with the relevance, longevity, architectural integrity, and robustness of a 3D model.

TruVivo mimics the microarchitecture and basic functionality of the human liver. Hepatocytes self-assemble to form in vivo-like colonies with extensive cell-cell connections and bile canalicular networks. Albumin and urea production, phase I and II metabolic pathways, and transporter activity are maintained for at least two weeks.

The platform has been tested extensively by leading pharmaceutical and agriscience companies for various applications, including hepatic clearance of low-turnover drugs and drug-drug interactions. Findings from these studies, which demonstrate TruVivo’s superior performance compared to sandwich cultures, have been featured in multiple scientific poster presentations .

“This award from BioTech Breakthrough recognizes TruVivo as a game-changer in the industry,” said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. “As we move into a new era of technologies to minimize animal-based studies, TruVivo will be a valuable tool to help enable scientific breakthroughs.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries.

“TruVivo from LifeNet Health LifeSciences offers a unique combination of relevance, reliability, and simplicity that makes it ideal for the widest range of potential applications. This also makes it our choice for Cell Biology Product of the Year,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. “The longevity and human relevance in culture, as well as high-throughput capability, shows that TruVivo is an ideal system whose application in drug development processes should lead to the more efficient development of safer and more effective therapeutics.”

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughawards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LifeNet Health LifeSciences

LifeNet Health LifeSciences gives healing every advantage by providing research solutions that empower groundbreaking discoveries around the world. Our goal is to improve health and safety for humankind by providing all-human cells, in vitro physiological systems, biospecimens for research, and cytotoxicity services. We support scientists in the pharmaceutical, biotech, agriscience, food safety, and cosmetic industries. Discover more at LNHLifeSciences.org .

