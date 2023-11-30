Top 5 SAP BTP Automation software: Analysis over 500+ Reviews

SAP BTP is a platform that combines data and analytics, artificial intelligence, application development, automation, and integration in a unified environment. It is a platform optimized for SAP applications in the cloud.

The platform is significant in its reach, given that SAP customers account for 87% of total global commerce1. In this article, we’ll look at the top 5 automation software in SAP BTP ecosystem, and assess their importance for businesses.

Software Reviews Backend or UI Redwood RunMyJobs 4.7 based on 148 reviews Backend ActiveBatch

4.6 based on 246 reviews Backend SAP Build Process Automation 4.6 based on 40 reviews Backend SAP Signavio

4.6 based on 36 reviews Mix of UI and Backend SAP Integration Suite

4.3 based on 232 reviews Backend

What do we mean by automation in SAP?

In the context of SAP (Systems, Applications, and Products in Data Processing), automation refers to the use of software and technology to streamline, optimize, and automate business processes. This can include a wide range of activities, such as:

Top 5 automation software in SAP BTP ecosystem

SAP Build Process Automation

This tool streamlines business processes and enhances efficiency by incorporating various capabilities like workflow management, robotic process automation (RPA), decision management, process visibility, and AI.

Some of its features include integration with API sources such as SAP CAP & RAP, new pre-built content packages tailored to different business lines, and capabilities for operating independently of the Microsoft Excel application​​​​​​​​​​.

SAP Integration Suite

Sap Integration Suite is one of the key components of SAP’s enterprise automation solution. SAP Integration Suite offers over 80 standard adapters for SAP applications and various protocols, along with more than 170 non-SAP connectors.

SAP Signavio

SAP Signavio focuses on process analysis and modeling. Together with SAP Integration suit, they enable end-to-end integration and automation of business processes across landscapes.

In addition to the top SAP BTP orchestration software, it’s worth mentioning two prominent tools in the broader orchestration software landscape:

Redwood RunMyJobs

This tool is renowned for its cloud-based automation and orchestration capabilities. Redwood RunMyJobs is particularly noted for its scalability, reliability, and ability to seamlessly integrate with various systems and applications, thereby enhancing operational efficiencies.

The SAP BTP connector offered by Redwood simplifies the process of updating SAP. In its absence, integrating third-party applications with SAP can become increasingly difficult with each SAP update. Redwood is trusted by SAP for over 20 years.

RunMyJobs can be integrated with S//HANA and other SAP platforms without special software or infrastructure. Additionally, It has 1000+ out-of-the-box SAP wizards and templates

ActiveBatch

Known for its automation capabilities, ActiveBatch offers comprehensive workflow orchestration. It provides scheduling options, integration capabilities, and a user-friendly interface. This makes it a popular choice for managing complex workflows across various environments.

A significant share of workloads run on systems of record. ERP is the most commonly used system of record in enterprises and SAP is the market leader. You can identify SAP workload automation vendors.

What is the difference between BTP and S/4HANA?

SAP S/4HANA and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) are distinct yet complementary offerings within SAP’s ecosystem. SAP S/4HANA is an enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite built on the SAP HANA in-memory database. It is designed to manage core business processes such as finance, human resources, manufacturing, and supply chain.

SAP BTP is a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that offers application development, integration, and extension services in the cloud. It focuses on enhancing and extending existing applications, integrating various systems (both SAP and non-SAP), and developing new applications. BTP leverages advanced technologies like AI, machine learning, and analytics, making it a tool for innovation and digital transformation beyond the core functionalities of S/4HANA.

SAP BTP Use Cases

Pif Paf Alimentos Mobile App for Maintenance Technicians

Pif Paf Alimentos launched a mobile application for its maintenance technicians using SAP BTP, reducing paper use and improving administrative task efficiency. The app was developed using SAP Build Apps, allowing low-code app development with drag-and-drop UI components​​.2

Novo Banco S.A. Sustainability App for Banking

Novo Banco S.A. developed a sustainability calculator app to encourage climate-conscious behaviors among its customers. The project, which started as a proof-of-concept, was expanded to a broader scale and developed using SAP BTP with reusable architecture principles​​.3

