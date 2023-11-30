Toobit to Showcase Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange as an Exhibitor at TechEx Global in London

London, UK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the innovative cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce its prominent participation as an exhibitor at TechEx Global, scheduled to be held from November 30th to December 1st, 2023, at Olympia, London. Attendees are encouraged to visit Toobit's booth at number 146 during this highly anticipated event.

Exploring Cutting-Edge Technology Ecosystems

TechEx Global is an illustrious platform that brings together leading technology ecosystems against the backdrop of London's iconic cityscape, fostering networking opportunities and collaborative discussions. This event is a melting pot for cutting-edge tech innovation in enterprise, delving deep into various transformative domains such as AI, Big Data, Blockchain, Cyber Security, IoT, Edge Computing, Digital Transformation, and Intelligent Automation.

Celebrating over six years of successful co-located events, TechEx Global has gained prominence for gathering industry experts, visionaries, and pioneers, providing a platform for insightful discussions, sharing real-life use cases, and offering comprehensive insights into current industry trends.

Keynote Speeches by Toobit's Chento Didden

Toobit is honored to have Chento Didden, a prominent speaker and a distinguished figure within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere, lead two highly impactful speech sessions during TechEx Global:

Governance and DLT Track - December 1st, 12:55 to 13:15 DeFi and TradFi - December 1st, 14:35 to 14:55

About Toobit: Pioneering the Future of Cryptocurrency Exchange

At the forefront of the new wave of cryptocurrency financial exchange, Toobit boasts a seasoned team of professionals from leading Internet companies and blockchain corporations. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and more, with a vision to deliver a banking-level digital currency trading experience.

From its inception, Toobit has remained committed to upholding transaction fairness and transparency while ensuring extensive market depth and liquidity. Furthermore, Toobit is dedicated to the advancement and innovation of blockchain technology, aiming to create a transparent, efficient, and secure transaction ecosystem, catering to global users' needs for safe, professional, and stable digital currency services.

Join Toobit at TechEx Global

Experience the cutting edge of cryptocurrency financial services by visiting Toobit at booth number 146 during TechEx Global at Olympia, London. Engage with our team and discover how we're shaping the future of the digital economy.

For further details about Toobit or our participation at TechEx Global, kindly visit Toobit's official website or stay updated with live event insights on Twitter .

Yvonne Z Marketing Manager Toobit marketing-at-toobit.com