Electrocardiograph (ECG) Machine Market Revenue to Cross US$ 15,725.60 million at 7.2% CAGR by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Associated Cardiovascular Diseases Surges Demand of ECG Machine Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to surpass US$ 15,725.60 million by 2034

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ECG machine market size is poised to cross US$ 7,833.5 million in 2024 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 15,725.60 million by 2034. The ECG machine market share is projected to develop at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally has led to a growing demand for diagnostic tools, with ECG machines at the lead. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the development of portable and wireless ECG devices, have expanded the accessibility and convenience of monitoring heart health. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in ECG interpretation is another significant driver, enhancing accuracy and efficiency in diagnosing cardiac conditions. The rising awareness of preventive healthcare and regular health check-ups further contributes to the industry's growth.



The ECG machine industry encounters certain restraints. One major challenge is the high cost associated with advanced ECG equipment, limiting accessibility in certain regions or healthcare settings. Regulatory hurdles and stringent approval processes for new ECG technologies also pose obstacles for market entry. Moreover, concerns about data security and privacy in the digital era, especially with the increasing use of connected devices, raise questions that the industry must address to build and maintain trust among users.

Request Your Sample Report for more insights into the ECG Machine Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18481

The ECG machine industry is presented with promising opportunities, especially as healthcare systems globally prioritize digital transformation. The rise of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring creates a conducive environment for the adoption of ECG devices outside traditional healthcare settings. The increasing focus on personalized medicine opens avenues for the development of ECG solutions tailored to individual patient needs. Collaborations between ECG manufacturers and software developers to create user-friendly interfaces and integrated health platforms offer a chance to enhance the overall patient experience and compliance with long-term monitoring.

Key Takeaways from the ECG Machine Market Report

ECG holter monitoring systems are the leading product type, and hold around 45.3% market value share in 2024, owing to the property of assessing arrhythmic events that aids the clinicians in selecting a course of treatment.

market value share in 2024, owing to the property of assessing arrhythmic events that aids the clinicians in selecting a course of treatment. 7 to 12 channels segment leads in terms of the number of channels of ECG machine with a value share of around 41.2% in the year 2024. This is because it provides a three-dimensional view of the heart making it easy for healthcare practitioners to access the condition of the patient more accurately.

in the year 2024. This is because it provides a three-dimensional view of the heart making it easy for healthcare practitioners to access the condition of the patient more accurately. By modality, wireless ECG machine are leading with a market share of 66.8% in the global market, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 7.0% during the forecasted years.

in the global market, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of during the forecasted years. The hospital segment holds a sizeable portion of the market of 48.5 % in 2024 in the end user segment owing to the rise in medical procedures and surgeries that require ECG equipment globally.

% in 2024 in the end user segment owing to the rise in medical procedures and surgeries that require ECG equipment globally. North America is the leading region with a value share of 36.9% in 2024, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, access to improved healthcare infrastructure, growing public awareness of the advantages of cardiac monitoring, and presence of key market participants in the region.





“Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, awareness regarding regular cardiac monitoring and increasing ageing population are set to propel the sales of EKG machines across the globe,” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Access Exclusive Market Insights - Purchase Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18481

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the ECG machine market are launching novel products and introducing new strategies to expand their portfolio to gain a foothold in the market. Collaboration among industry giants are expected to rise, leading to the emergence of new and improved ECG machines in the coming years.

Key Players in the ECG Machine Market

Nihon Kohden Corporation

FUKUDA DENSHI

Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Schiller Ag

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Mindray Medical International Limited.

CompuMed, Inc.

Hill Rom

Recent Developments

Xiaomi announced the First Blood Pressure Watch in October 2023. The Xiaomi First Blood Pressure Watch stands out by combining a high-end wristwatch design with smart functionalities that go beyond basic health tracking.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will introduce its next-generation Zio® monitor and enhanced Zio® long-term continuous monitoring (LTCM) service in the United States in September 2023. The Zio monitor is iRhythm's smallest, lightest, and thinnest cardiac monitor, with substantial service features that improve patients' and healthcare professionals' cardiac monitoring experiences.

Get the Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18481

Key Segments Covered in the ECG Machine Market

By Product:

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

By Number of Channels:

1 to 6 channel

7 to 12-channel

12 to 18 Channel





By Technology:

Digital

Analog

By Modality:

Wireless

Wired

By End User:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at Related Reports Covered in the ECG Machine Market:

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market was valued at around US$ 3 Billion in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 7.1% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6.3 Billion by the end of 2032.

Coronary Stents Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2022 and 2032, in comparison to the 7% CAGR registered from 2016 to 2021.

Bone Graft Fixation System Market was $2.85 Billion. By 2032, that number is expected to rise to US$5.49 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Cell-free Fetal DNA Testing Market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,466.3 million in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 4,124.7 million by 2033.

Viral RNA Extraction Kit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 210.8 million in 2023 to US$ 421.4 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube