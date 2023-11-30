MINILUXE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND THIRTY-NINE WEEKS OF 2023

Reported figures all in U.S. Dollars

Announces Resilient Double-Digit Growth in Core Studio Base, Execution of

Cost Reconfiguration and Initial Closing of New Financing

Toronto, Ontario, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX) today announced its financial results for the 13 weeks ended October 1, 2023 (“Q3 2023”) and the 39 weeks ended October 1, 2023 (“YTD Q3 2023”). The fiscal year of MiniLuxe is a 52-week reporting cycle ending on the Sunday closest to December 31, which periodically necessitates a fiscal year of 53 weeks. FY2022 consisted of a 53-week period while all other fiscal years referred to in this release consist of 52-week periods. All quarters referred to in this release consist of 13-week periods. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are reported in U.S. dollars.

MiniLuxe is pleased to announce continued double-digit growth in year-over-year (“YoY”) revenue as well as positive traction in cost containment initiatives. Total revenue for Q3 2023 came in at $6.4M representing 15% YoY growth. MiniLuxe’s Core Studios (19 MiniLuxe studios that are 1+ year-old) also achieved 24% same-store organic growth from pre-pandemic (2019) levels, demonstrating the resiliency of the brand and client demand against a less than favorable macro-economic environment. Notably, this YoY growth is attributed to an increase in the volume of transactions and growth in consumer preferences for premium MiniLuxe services, not to price increases. Overall, average unit volume growth in studios remained strong with over 25% of Core Studios achieving revenue levels of over $1,000 / per square foot on a trailing twelve-month basis. Since the end of 2021 (MiniLuxe’s public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange), the company on a trailing twelve-month basis has seen each quarter an average of 5% quarter-over-quarter growth. Contributing to the revenue growth has been the growth of MiniLuxe’s loyal customers with a 7% YoY increase in those customers with ten or more visits per year.

In addition to robust Q3 2023 revenue, the company underwent significant cost reduction and reconfiguration during the quarter. Such efforts, which included reductions in SG&A personnel and non-labor overhead changes, have resulted in a pro-forma savings of more than 30% relative to prior run-rate levels. The timing of realizing the full savings of such changes is impacted in part by contractual agreements (more detail below). The Company commits to continue to look at ways to create greater cost-efficiencies and fixed cost leverage while maintaining brand and client standards. MiniLuxe focuses on growth in gross profit as an indicator in progress to cashflow positive operations. Gross profit for the quarter increased 5% over prior year at $2.6M.

Per a concurrent release with this Third Quarter Earnings release, MiniLuxe completed and closed on a first set of commitments for funding under a convertible debenture. On November 8, 2023 MiniLuxe filed with the TSX Venture Exchange its application to raise capital via an offering of a convertible note with the following key terms: 11.5% simple, paid-in-kind interest, 15% warrant coverage at a strike price of $0.52 (~C$0.70) for an amount up to $10M. As of this release, the Company has signed indications of interest commitments for ~$3.5M and completed a first closing of ~$2.5M.

The Company believes that the significant premium of the strike price of the warrants relative to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the Company's class A subordinate voting shares is indicative of investor interest in the intrinsic and future value creation potential of MiniLuxe's business. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to bridge to profitability, while focusing on a narrower set of growth investments in the areas of fleet expansion via M&A and franchising and recent product innovation of its Paintbox press-on nails. All nominated board members are participating in this financing and overall dilution to existing shareholders is under 6% if conversion occurs at 24 months and ~6.6% if conversion occurs at the end of term (42 months). If all warrants were exercised, an incremental US$0.5M would be received by the company. Above and beyond the initial closing of the Offering, the Company will evaluate and potentially close, on a rolling basis, additional tranches of the Offering (above and beyond the amount that it has committed) as it deems strategic based on needs and fit with prospective investors for up to $10M in gross proceeds.

Leadership transition completed in Q3 2023

During Q3, MiniLuxe completed the transition of the business’s CEO leadership from Ms. Zoe Krislock to Company Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors Mr. Anthony Tjan. Mr. Tjan put forth three key priorities for the business (listed below). Related to the material reduction in SG&A costs, all contractual severance related to such reductions is being fully recognized in Q3 (even though from a cash standpoint such severance and continuity payments will be paid out over time). Former CEO Ms. Krislock will be exercising a portion of her vested options. Subsequent to this transition, additional personnel changes were implemented as part of a reconfiguration of the SG&A and commitment to move the business on a more accelerated path to profitability. Key actions taken since the transition include:

Accelerating business contribution

Studio level focus on key performance indicators including peak day staffing, high-margin premium service mix and control of indirect labor.

Narrower product focus, including on Paintbox Press-on launch, with highly targeted ROI-focused marketing efforts and a push for scalable wholesale channels

Material cost reduction

Internal review of all SG&A, leading to an approximate one-third reduction on a pro-forma basis

Realignment of compensation for certain members of company leadership that is more EBITDA-weighted in terms of qualifying criteria (for future performance-based bonuses) and more equity focused in terms of the form of remuneration.

Financial and human capital strategies

First closing of convertible bridge note (described above);

New independent member, Kelley Morrell of Wonder and formerly of Blackstone, appointed to the Board of Directors bringing deep financial and investment acumen; and

Sean Bock, formerly head of franchising for Dry Bar, added to the team to focus on franchising as a capital-light growth path for studio expansion





Franchising as an expansion path

MiniLuxe has continued to receive interest from outside parties in exploring franchising opportunities with the Company. Given the on-going brand resiliency, growing unit revenue levels for MiniLuxe in-studio service offerings, and opportunity for strong cash-on-cash returns on build-out investments, the Company is investing in the design and development of a franchise program. MiniLuxe has recently retained Sean Bock, a longstanding executive head of franchise development for service retail brands, including Dry Bar and Hey Day. Mr. Bock will serve as MiniLuxe’s Franchise Development Officer and will partner with Company management and the Board to launch a franchising model that has the long-term potential to create capital-light scaled expansion. Efforts to prepare for franchising will begin in 2024. In addition, Mr. Bock will also support the Company’s efforts on any acquisitive conversions (acquisitions of other nail care locations to be converted into MiniLuxe branded units).

Outlook to Remainder of 2023 and 2024 Planning

With greater rationalization of its cost base and highly-focused initiatives to increase studio-level profitability, MiniLuxe anticipates positive growth in studio-level revenue, gross profit and EBITDA through the balance of 2023 and 2024. As the studio business represents ongoing potential for increased contribution, efforts through 2024 will focus on acceleration of Fleet EBITDA (see “Non-IFRS Measures”). In addition, the Company will explore and take on the most optimal strategy to expand the overall fleet through either through expansion partnerships and/or capital light strategies (e.g., franchising or studio partners)

MiniLuxe’s Board and Executive Team are focused on delivering a plan to achieve long-term cashflow generative operations by:

Continued compounding of studio economics, particularly Fleet EBITDA, across the Core Studios

Realigning the cost base to achieve greater fixed cost leverage

Identifying and executing on a more narrowly-focused set of growth investments that have breakout growth potential, including exploring the potential of the Paintbox acquired product assets and their recently launch ready-to-wear nail art press-ons





“While the macro-economic environment still presents challenges and that there is no shortage of opportunities for areas of improvement, the core base studio business of MiniLuxe and recent positive trends on our product business are good indicators of our long-term value creation potential. Our focus going into 2024 is to compound the cash contribution from our base business, while making the right focused bets on products, partnerships and accretive M&A. We’ve seen a number of inbound opportunities and pleased that we were able to complete a financing from new and existing investors that give us the ability to execute on our top priorities.” said Tony Tjan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of MiniLuxe.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the quarter of $6.4M, a YoY increase of 15%

Gross profit of $2.6M, a 5% increase from prior year

Full Company Adjusted EBITDA of ($2.6M) compared to ($3.0M) for Q3 2022; decreased loss attributable to lower SG&A and initial commencement of fixed cost leverage

Fleet Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4M, approx. $60K lower than prior year

YTD Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue of $18.0M, a YoY increase of 16%

Core Studios revenue growth of 12% YoY on same-store basis

Gross profit of $7.5M, a 5% increase from prior year

Full Company Adjusted EBITDA of ($7.4M) compared to ($7.7M) for YTD Q3 2022; favorable variance due to lower SG&A and initial commencement of fixed cost leverage

Fleet Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0M, in line with prior year





Other Items of Note – New Studios

During Q2 2023, the Company completed construction and commenced operations in a new studio location in downtown Tampa Bay, Florida

During H1 2023, the Company signed a lease to open a new studio in Dedham, Massachusetts at the Legacy Place which is controlled by WS Development. This opening was announced in a recent news release

Q3 and YTD Q3 2023 Results

Selected Financial Measures

MiniLuxe notes a change in accounting policy to more accurately reflect revenue generated from talent and product revenue streams to more align with how management analyzes the Company. The change has been retrospectively applied and does not have any effect on revenue recognition principles utilized or total overall revenue recognized.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the fiscal quarters and year-to-date periods ended October 1, 2023, and September 25, 2022:

Cash Flows

The following table presents cash and cash equivalents as at October 1, 2023 and June 26, 2022:

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS measures used by management. These measures are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company’s results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s financial information reported under IFRS. The non-IFRS measures referred to in this press release are “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Fleet Adjusted EBITDA”.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA most accurately reflects the commercial reality of the Company's operations on an ongoing basis by adding back non-cash expenses. Additionally, the rent-related adjustments ensure that studio-related expenses align with revenue generated over the corresponding time periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back fixed asset depreciation, right-of-use asset depreciation under IFRS 16, asset disposal, and share-based compensation expense to IFRS operating income, then deducting straight-line rent expenses1 net of lease abatements. IFRS operating income is revenue less cost of sales (gross profit), additionally adjusted for general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization expense.

The Company also uses Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its fleet performance. This metric is calculated in a similar manner, starting with Talent revenue and adjusting for non-fleet Talent revenue and cost of sales, further adjusted by fleet SG&A and finally subtracting the same straight line rent expense used in the full company Adjusted EBITDA (as the fleet holds all real estate leases). The Company believes that this metric most closely mirrors how management views the fleet portion of the business, as it more accurately correlates to cash flow dynamics.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

The following table reconciles Fleet Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe, a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts. Miniluxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. The Company focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design esthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe’s aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for our stakeholders, the brand seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 3.5 million services.

