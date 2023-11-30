BlackDice Selected for Vodafone Mentoring Program

LEEDS, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackDice Holdings Corp. ("BlackDice," or the “Company,”) an emerging player in AI-powered cybersecurity for the Telecom industry, has been selected for the Fall cohort of the Vodafone Mentoring Program, offered by Vodafone Power Lab based in Lisbon, Portugal.



After successfully navigating a rigorous application process and being selected through a pitch session finale with Vodafone Program Mentors, BlackDice emerged as one of the 10 chosen startups to participate in this highly regarded mentoring program for emerging high-growth startups in Europe. The 3-month program, which kicked-off on November 7, 2023, matches 10 startups with 10 Vodafone Mentors who will work closely over the next 12 weeks on their businesses’ most pressing challenges.

BlackDice has been matched with Miguel Costa, Lead Data Scientist at Vodafone Portugal. Costa has over 20 years of industry and academic experience with expertise in information retrieval, AI, machine learning, big data and web archiving. He will steer and support BlackDice as it scales up to Tier I operators as well as extend the use of AI across its solutions set.

“The Vodafone Mentoring Program will provide BlackDice with valuable, hands-on expertise to accelerate our growth plans,” said BlackDice CEO and Founder, Paul Hague. “We are delighted to have been chosen, and look forward to working with Miguel Costa, Lead Data Scientist and the entire Vodafone team over the next three months to take our business to the next level.”

Miguel Costa, Lead Data Scientist, Vodafone Portugal said: “I am thrilled to collaborate with BlackDice, leveraging my expertise in AI to help them scale their solutions and also honored to serve as a Vodafone mentor, playing a key role in fostering growth and innovation within the startup ecosystem in Iberia.”

Participants in the program have free access to training and development programs, community perks, networking opportunities within Vodafone, and increased visibility within the ecosystem. Each startup has a dedicated work space at Vodafone Portugal HQ in Lisbon, where individuals and teams can work using Vodafone’s infrastructure and services. The Vodafone Mentoring Program is open to startups from all industries; especially those focused on developing solutions in line with Vodafone's business focus. The second cohort of the Vodafone Mentoring Program will consist of analogous phases planned between December 2023 - May 2024.

About BlackDice Holdings Corp.

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice’s unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Based in Leeds, United Kingdom with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks. More information at: www.blackdice.io

About Vodafone Power Lab

Vodafone Power Lab is an incubator created by Vodafone Portugal in 2009, with a mission to strengthen the innovation ecosystem by connecting technology-based startups to the different business areas of Vodafone Portugal and its partners. Designed to advance technology-based startups through incubation, mentorship, networking, and an acceleration program, each year Vodafone Power Lab receives hundreds of applications, especially from Labs Lisboa, AUDAX – ISCTE, UPTEC, and BGI, and has helped launch of more than 200 projects, many of which are now well-established startups and scale-ups. More information at: https://bit.ly/3QvUtk2