Electric Bus Market Size to Surpass USD 96.76 Billion by 2029, at a 13.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Electric Bus Market by Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), Vehicle range, battery capacity, Power Output (Up to 250 kW, Above 250 kW), Component – Global Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global Electric Bus Market size is USD 31.91 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 96.76 Billion by 2029, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.35%.

Electric Bus report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their expansion plans, business overview, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: BYD (China), Yutong (China), CAF (Solaris) (Spain)(US), VDL Groep (Netherlands), and AB Volvo (Sweden).

Industry Development:

July 2021 – BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) jointly announced that their electric vehicle partnership, BYD ADL, signed a contract with the National Transport Authority of Ireland for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero-emission battery-electric buses.

July 2021 – Volvo Buses now offers its usable energy commitment as a business solution to ensure the availability and uptime of e-buses. This means that Volvo Buses guarantees capacity for an agreed amount of energy for the operation throughout the contract period.

Regional Analysis

The Electric Bus market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region held a dominant position in the global market, with a valuation of 167,000 units. Due to its largest market in terms of quantity, China is the market leader both regionally and globally. These kinds of buses can be used in the public transportation zones that the Chinese government has established. The government's initiatives have increased the region's adoption of battery-operated buses. In addition, the market leader BYD's presence in this area is fostering the market's expansion even more. Furthermore, the rapidly expanding infrastructure for charging in this area bodes well for the local market. The South Korean and Japanese economies are also fueling the region's explosive growth in bus sales of this kind.

The second-largest market, Europe, is anticipated to grow strongly during the projection period. The primary driver of this region's market expansion is the government's strict regulations regarding vehicle emissions. Numerous governments in this region have begun to implement clean and green transportation technologies in an effort to make city public transportation sustainable. This area is seeing an increase in demand for fuel cell buses as well.

It is also expected that North America will exhibit distinct growth in the worldwide market. It is anticipated that the United States will grow steadily in this area. In the upcoming years, the market is probably going to grow because of this country's strict emission regulations.

