Silicon Nitride Market size worth USD 190 Million, Globally, by 2029 at 7.5% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Silicon Nitride

silicon nitride can provide an exceptionally smooth and wear-resistant surface for applications, such as bearings for hip and knee replacements in the medical industry” — exactitudeconsultancy

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Silicon Nitride Market.

The global Silicon Nitride market is designed to grow at 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 190 Million by 2029 from USD 125 Million in 2022.

Silicon Nitride offers excellent resistance against abrasion, corrosion, and most chemicals. Among the advanced ceramics, silicon nitride has the highest fracture resistance than other advanced ceramic. Hence, these desirable properties make silicon nitride a suitable material for use in end-use industries such as solar photovoltaic, automotive, general industrial, aerospace, and medical among.

Market Dynamics:

Among the applications of silicon nitride in the automobile industry is the manufacture of turbochargers. This drives demand for silicon nitride. Silicon nitride is also being used as an alternative in various end-use industries, which leads to the growth of this market. Nevertheless, silicon nitride manufacturing is quite complicated and expensive. Another restriction on the growth of the silicon nitride market is the availability of alternatives such as alumina, silicon carbide, etc. Silicon nitride market growth will be supported in the future by the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles as well as silicon nitride as a biocompatible material in the medical industry.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the growing presence of prominent market players in this region, including Denka Company Limited, Kyocera Corporation, and UBE Corporation, among others, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to have the greatest revenue share in the worldwide market during the forecast period. In nations like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, silicon nitride use is anticipated to increase further, aiding the expansion of the automotive sector. Also, changing lifestyles, a growing population, and increased disposable incomes will all support market expansion.

The need for silicon nitride in this area has also increased as electronics and semiconductor industries have grown in number. Applications for silicon nitride include wear parts, seal rings, heaters, and electrical insulators, among others. The market has also grown significantly as a result of fast urbanization, accessible workforce, and low cost of raw materials.

Market Drivers:

Because to its biocompatibility and superior wear and corrosion resistance qualities, the medical industry also makes a sizable contribution to the silicon nitride market. In orthopaedic and dental implants, silicon nitride is frequently utilised because it improves biocompatibility and lowers implant failure rates. The need for silicon nitride in the medical industry is anticipated to increase as the world's population ages and chronic diseases become more common.

The increased usage of silicon nitride in the creation of high-performance electronic components like power semiconductors and high-temperature sensors is predicted to lead to significant growth in the electrical & electronics sector. For a variety of electronic applications, silicon nitride is a great option due to its superior thermal conductivity and electrical insulation.

Silicon Nitride Market Players

Denka Company Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Heraeus Holding, Reade International Corp., DuPont, Momentive, Kyocera Corporation, UBE Corporation, and The Lubrizol Corporation

Recent development:

In 2021, H.C. Starck Solutions announced the expansion of its production capacity for silicon nitride powder to meet the growing demand from the electronics and automotive industries.

In 2020, CeramTec GmbH announced the acquisition of Dynamic-Ceramic Limited, a UK-based manufacturer of Advanced Ceramics. The acquisition was aimed at expanding CeramTec's product portfolio and market reach.

In 2020, Denka Company Limited announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Energenics Europe Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer of industrial Filters. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Denka's business into the environmental and energy sectors.

In 2019, Morgan Advanced Materials announced the acquisition of Advanced Composite Materials LLC, a US-based manufacturer of carbon fiber Composites. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Morgan's product portfolio and market reach in the aerospace and defense industries

Key Market Segments: Silicon Nitride Market

Silicon Nitride Market By Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Reaction-Bonded Silicon Nitride

• Hot-Pressed Silicon Nitride

• Sintered Silicon Nitride

Silicon Nitride Market By Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Engine Components

• Bearings And Rollers

• Metal Working

• Tubes And Pipes

• Ceramic Cutting Materials

• Led Device

• Seals & Rings

Silicon Nitride Market By Grade Outlook, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Standard Graded

• High Purity Grades

Silicon Nitride Market By End-User Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Medical

• Photovoltaic

• Electronics

Silicon Nitride Market By Region, 2022-2029, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

