DOOGEE Announces the Launch of Its Latest Cost-effective Kids Smart Tablets: U9 & U9 KID

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOOGEE, a pioneer that provides professionally rugged and high-quality smart products, launched on Amazon its latest affordable and multifunctional Kids Smart Tablets: U9 and U9 KID. Now, these revolutionary tablets are meticulously crafted to deliver an exceptional and amusing user experience, combining efficient programs, power, and innovation in one sleek package.

DOOGEE U9: Study Partner, Educational Ally

The DOOGEE U9 is tailored to be the kids' intellectual study partner and the educational ally. In body designs, DOOGEE U9 has a 10.1" IPS HD display and vibrant colors. Multiple modes (dark mode, eye protection mode, power saving mode) and TÜV SÜD low blue light certification join forces to protect your eyes. Widevine L1 support and dual Smart PA stereo speakers make sure that kids can have a comfortable and engaging audio-visual experience while using DOOGEE U9 for entertainment and online classes.

With a powerful octa core processor, the DOOGEE U9 delivers lightning-fast performance and effortless multitasking for a seamless user experience. The DOOGEE U9 boasts a generous 7GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM, as well as WiFi-6 support for safer and faster connectivity. With Android 13, this tablet is perfect for kids who need to run various apps with new operation functions.

The DOOGEE U9 features a 5MP main camera and a 2MP front camera, making it easy to capture memories on the go and remain high-clarity selfies. With a large 5060mAh battery, kids can use the tablet all day without worrying about running out of power. With a bluetooth keyboard and 1024-level capacitive pressure stylus, DOOGEE U9 is perfect for unleashing your child's creativity.





DOOGEE U9 KID: Let Kids Stay in the Frantastic Youth Kingdom

The DOOGEE U9 KID is a smart kid tablet that offers special designs for kids and delivers smooth performance and enjoyment, which is the ultimate companion for children in education and entertainment conditions. Equipped with a 10.1" IPS HD display and TÜV SÜD blue light certification, the U9 KID prioritizes the protection of your child's eyes. Special attention has been paid to the durability of the device by using a safe anti-allergic liquid silicone case to keep the tablet safe and sound. The height-adjustable holder behind the case provides kids a comfortable viewing height.

The DOOGEE U9 KID comes with up to 7GB of RAM and expandable storage of up to 1TB, providing ample space for storing educational materials, various programs, and multimedia content, so your child can learn and play without any storage limitations. With a quad core RK3562 processor, the DOOGEE U9 KID delivers fast and efficient performance, making it the perfect tablet for your child's educational and entertainment needs. Wi-Fi 6 ensures a stable, safer, and faster internet connection, so your child can browse the web, stream videos, and play online games without any interruptions.

Kids world is an outstanding feature in DOOGEE U9 KID. It has pre-installed a large number of fun and educational apps, games covering various subjects, and tool programs that can prove to be incredibly handy. With these apps, kids can learn while playing, enhancing their learning interests and skills. In addition, DOOGEE U9 KID also provides a parental control system that allows parents to easily manage and monitor their children's content to ensure the safety and health of their online experience.





DOOGEE U9 KID runs on Android 13, providing a secure and user-friendly interface for kids while Widevine L1 support promises the stunning visuals. By taking personalized photos of their favorite people with the 5MP main camera and 2 MP front camera, kids can have great fun with the built-in draw app. Taking good use of split screen function, kids can take notes on the tablet while watching online class videos. Powered by a large 5060mAh battery, kids can enjoy uninterrupted usage all day long. Bluetooth keyboard and 1024-level capacitive pressure stylus maximize child's innovative creations.

The new DOOGEE kids smart tablets, U9 and U9 KID, come with a wide range of features designed for children's entertainment and education. Featuring impressive specifications, easy-to-use interfaces and thoughtful design, these tablets are the perfect companions for young learners. Empower your child to discover and grow with the DOOGEE kids smart tablets.

The DOOGEE U9 and U9 KID are open for sale. Come and purchase your smart, powerful and durable electronic products! For more information about the products or discounts, please visit our official website at [https://doogeemall.com] or follow us on Facebook, Youtube and Tiktok.

