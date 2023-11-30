Jillian Colbert Alsheimer Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

Appointment Strengthens Firm’s Shareholder Activism Capabilities



Underscores Commitment to Strategically Scale the Business

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Jillian Colbert Alsheimer has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Advisory Business.

Based in New York, Ms. Alsheimer will help build the Firm’s shareholder activism, anti-raid, and corporate governance services across industries and regions.

Ms. Alsheimer joins Perella Weinberg from Goldman Sachs where she was a Managing Director in Mergers and Acquisitions focused on shareholder activism and advisory, proxy fights, as well as anti-raid and takeover defense. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Ms. Alsheimer was a corporate lawyer at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, where she specialized in general mergers and acquisitions, securities law, shareholder activism, corporate governance, and takeover defense.

Over the course of her career, Ms. Alsheimer has advised clients across industries on mergers and acquisitions, takeover defense, hostile transactions, proxy fights, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures and cross-border transactions.

“We are thrilled to have Jillian join the Firm and strengthen our shareholder engagement, analytics, and activism offering where we already have had an early and encouraging impact with clients,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “Jillian is a proven leader in the space and has deep experience advising boards and management teams in their interactions with various stakeholders across the activism and contested situations spectrum. Her expertise further enhances our capabilities in serving clients across our industry sector coverage model.”

Ms. Alsheimer earned a JD from Columbia University Law School and a BBA from the George Washington University.

