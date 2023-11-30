Draganfly Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Boca Raton, FL., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced that it will attend and present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth (19) Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. on December 5th at 1 pm EDT. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our breakout session scheduled immediately following our presentation.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek , the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the NobleCon website and Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

