Art of Transformation 2023 Presents Africa Global Contemporary Art from Africa and African Diaspora for Miami Art Week
The Cedar Men by Jems Robert Koko Bi (Côte d’ Ivoire) five six-foot-tall works sculpted from a single cedar trunk weighing half a ton each.
Vitshois Mwilambwe Bondo La reine Rwej, 2019 Acrylic and collage on linen 74.8 x 74.8 inches (190 x 190 cm)
Ten North Group highlights Black scholars in a series of programs coinciding with Art Basel Miami Beach
Our goal is to inspire, empower, and educate South Florida’s diverse communities and to expose our visitors to the exceptional artistic talent that exists in Africa and the African Diaspora.””OPA-LOCKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten North Group is pleased to announce Art of Transformation: AFRICA GLOBAL, the 2023 conceptual framework exhibiting the diversity of African Diasporic communities and their varied experiences, taking place during Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 and Miami Art Week 2023. This annual program is designed to explore issues in African and African Diaspora contemporary art and brings artists of African descent from around the world to Miami in a series of exhibitions, panel discussions, performances and film screenings. Ten North Group presents AFRICA GLOBAL in Opa-locka, FL, from December 2 through December 10, 2023.
— Dr. Willie Logan, CEO, Ten North Group
The arts festival in the architecturally distinct city of Opa-locka will offer five exhibitions, including works from Puerto Rican artists, a sculpture pavilion, a book installation resisting the erasure of Black literature, and works from Ten North Group’s extensive collection of art from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora. Programming events include “Landscape Noir,” a conversation on how the arts can be used as a catalyst to transform previously forgotten communities (Dec. 4); A “Performance & Voguing Workshop” with Afro-Caribbean artist Edrimael Delgado Reyes (Dec. 8); an Afro-Cuban dance performance by the Ife-Ile Dance Company (Dec. 3); and the headline event featuring a panel discussion led by curator Tumelo Mosaka, followed by a film screening by artist Marrero Sanchez on grief, identity, colonialism and gender (Dec. 9).
“We are thrilled to announce our participation in this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach,” says Dr. Willie Logan, the President and CEO of Ten North Group. “Art of Transformation strengthens our commitment to catalyze meaningful dialogue within our community and globally while establishing our City as a world-class destination to experience art of the African Diaspora. Our goal is to inspire, empower, and educate South Florida’s diverse communities and to expose our visitors to the exceptional artistic talent that exists in Africa and the African Diaspora.”
INFORMATION ON ART EXHIBITIONS
Fragmented Worlds / Coherent Lives (on view Dec. 6 - Feb. 28)
Curator: Tumelo Mosaka (South Africa)
Location: The Art & Recreation Center (ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054
Cartographies of Displacement / Cartografías del Desplazamiento (on view Dec. 6 - 10)
Curators: Helen Ceballos & Abdiel D. Segarra Ríos (Puerto Rico)
Location: The Pavilion, 650 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054
Garden of Humanity (on view Dec 3 - June 30)
Curator: James Brazil (Australia)
Location: The VFW Lot, 757 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka, FL 33054
New Acquisitions: The Ségou Collection (I’ve Known Rivers) (on view Dec. 6 - 10)
Curator: Professor Abdoulaye Konaté (Mali)
Location: The Hurt Building, 490 Opa-locka Blvd., Opa-locka, FL 33054
Required Reading: Art in Public Places (on view Dec. 2 - 10)
Location: The Airspace Around The Art & Recreation Center (ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave, Opa-locka, FL 33054
ABOUT TEN NORTH GROUP
Ten North Group (formerly Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, Inc.) is a forty-year-old affordable housing developer and community builder. Ten North Group is determined to build wealth in under-resourced communities through creative placemaking—the act of using the arts and culture to write the future stories of previously overlooked places. To that end, Ten North Group actively commissions works of public art, offers residency programs in the United States and Africa, and is the steward of an important collection of African and African Diaspora modern and contemporary art with over 150 works. Please find more information on Ten North Group’s website here.
