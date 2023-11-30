Commissioner Chan Tsz King Meets Director of Public Prosecutions of Hong Kong Yang Mei Kei

MACAU, November 30 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan Tsz King, met with the Director of Public Prosecutions of Department of Justice of Hong Kong, Yang Mei Kei, who visited Macao today (30th November) at the headquarters of the CCAC where they exchanged views on the legal regimes relating to the investigation and prosecution of corruption crimes of the two places.

Chan Tsz King welcomed the delegation led by Yang Mei Kei and stressed the importance of cooperation of the two places to combat corruption crimes. During the meeting, the CCAC personnel introduced the history and functions of the CCAC, types of corruption crimes in the laws of Macao and case investigation procedures and measures, among others. Yang Mei Kei introduced the duties of the Prosecutions Division under the Department of Justice of Hong Kong and the intensive cooperation with the Independent Commission Against Corruption of Hong Kong. Both sides also discussed the mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, especially the cooperation in evidence obtaining, and exchanged views on the combat of money laundering crimes.

Other participants from the CCAC included the Deputy Commissioner Against Corruption cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ao Ieong Seong, the Chief of the Cabinet, Chan In Chio, and the Advisors, Fong Pak Ian and Wong Hio Nam, among others. The representatives from Hong Kong included Deputy Principal Government Counsel, Li Shuk Kwan, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Ng Shuk Kuen, and Senior Public Prosecutor, Lee Sze Yin, among others.