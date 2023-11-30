Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for October 2023

MACAU, November 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,743 as at end-October 2023, up by 0.8% year-on-year; both light automobiles (115,437) and heavy motorcycles (109,069) rose by 1.4%. New registration of motor vehicles in October fell by 0.9% year-on-year to 845 (229 were electric vehicles), of which light automobiles increased by 41.6% to 511 (129 of them were electric) while heavy motorcycles dropped by 40.3% to 278 (66 of them were electric). From January to October 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 17.6% year-on-year to 9,730. Number of traffic accidents in October climbed by 9.7% year-on-year to 1,185, with 351 persons injured. In the first ten months of 2023, there were 11,099 traffic accidents, which resulted in 7 deaths and 3,814 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in October hiked by 60.1% year-on-year to 682,073 trips, of which light automobile trips (639,141) surged by 62.8%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in October rose by 18.7% year-on-year to 4,223 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (4,066 tonnes) took up 96.3% of the total. In the first ten months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,912,510 trips) leapt by 93.5% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (31,099 tonnes) slid by 26.7%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 32.5% year-on-year to 17,808 tonnes in October; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,702 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (10,106 tonnes) showed respective growth of 47.5% and 23.0%. From January to October 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 27.4% year-on-year to 161,447 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 3,773 trips in October, a sharp rise of 322.5% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo swelled by 80.0% year-on-year to 6,855 tonnes in October, of which gross weight of inward cargo (451 tonnes) and outward cargo (6,205 tonnes) grew by 11.9% and 86.7% respectively. From January to October 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 280.9% year-on-year to 30,636 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (46,802 tonnes) went up by 10.0%.

As at the end of October, there were 88,256 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.9% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 14.5% year-on-year to 1,374,454; postpaid subscribers (1,002,356) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (372,098) rose by 9.0% and 32.4% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 719,208 as at end-October, an increase of 3.4% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in October dropped by 2.7% year-on-year to 138 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first ten months of 2023 grew by 1.1% to 1.42 billion hours.

