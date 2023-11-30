IPIM Leads a Delegation to Attend the 1st CISCE to Seize Opportunities for International Co-operation in Industrial and Supply Chains

MACAU, November 30 - As the first national-level expo focus on supply chains in the globe, the First “China International Supply Chain Expo” (CISCE) was held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from 28 November to 2 December. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a delegation of 16 Macao entrepreneurs to attend the 1st CISCE and set up booths in the exhibition halls, whereby they introduced and promoted the business environment and preferential policies of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, advantages of Macao’s MICE industry, and a series of support services provided by IPIM, such as investment promotion measures, support for bidding MICE to be held in Macao, and the Commercial and Trade Service Platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (China-PSCs Platform), to the participants including the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of key industries; small, medium and large enterprises; industry, academia, research and users, as well as domestic and international enterprises.

The 1st CISCE is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) with the theme “Connecting the World for a Shared Future”. President of CCPIT Ren Hongbin met with IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei and the Macao entrepreneur delegation during the event.

Through the medium of supply chains and a synergy of exhibitions + conventions to present a high-end showcase of the development of supply chains

Spanning a total exhibition area of 100,000 square metres, the 1st CISCE has entirely customised booths, which occupy 100% area of the whole exhibition area. Focusing on the showcase of new technologies, up-to-date products and innovative services in the key sectors of upstream, midstream and downstream of each supply chain, it sets up exhibition areas for five major supply chains (namely Smart Vehicle, Green Agriculture, Clean Energy, Digital Technology, and Healthy Life) and the Supply Chain Service. During the event period, it launched the Opening Ceremony cum the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum, six specialised sub-forums and a series of supporting activities. A total of 515 exhibitors comprise domestic and international enterprises and institutions, 26% of which are international exhibitors from over 50 countries and regions. The 1st CISCE is a grand gathering of Fortune Global 500 companies, China’s Top 500 private enterprises and “specialised, refined, original and innovative” enterprises, helping Chinese and foreign enterprises co-operate in different segments of industrial and supply chains, and seize opportunities for markets, investment and economic growth.

Leveraging Macao’s role as a platform to keep pace with the integrated development of global supply chains

IPIM strives to help Macao enterprises identify the development opportunities in global supply chains, promote exchanges and co-operation with domestic and international enterprises in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of different industries, as well as discover new business possibilities. To this end, IPIM led the Macao entrepreneur delegation to attend the event in Beijing, with 16 delegates from Macao business associations and enterprises engaged in such fields as trade, tourism, MICE, commerce and trade between China and PSCs.

Furthermore, the delegation also participated in the opening ceremony and a number of specialised forums, including the launch of the Beijing Initiative for the Connectivity of Industrial and Supply Chains, so as to better understand the significance of China in promoting international circulation, and maintaining the stability and smooth flows of global industrial and supply chains. In addition, the delegation also paid a return visit to the Chaoyang District People’s Government of Beijing Municipality, which visited Macao in early November this year. The two sides exchanged views on interconnection and interworking of business resources, and further co-operation and exchanges in the future.

A Macao exhibitor remarked that through participating in the 1st CISCE, it enhanced the connection between Macao enterprises and the upstream, midstream and downstream of key sectors of industrial and supply chains at home and abroad; small, medium, and large enterprises; industry, academia, research institutes and users; as well as domestic and international enterprises. It also offered an in-depth insight on the development direction of national industrial and supply chains, and updated the participants with cutting-edge information of industries. All this is crucial for expanding their business and keeping pace with the integrated development of global supply chains. Moreover, Macao can leverage its strengths as the China-PSCs platform to facilitate bilateral trade between the Chinese mainland and PSCs by optimising and upgrading supply chains through innovation and technology.

Brand-new and distinctive design of “China-PSC Platform@Macao” manifesting Macao’s international image

At CISCE, IPIM set up a 90-square-metre pavilion featuring a new image of “China-PSC Platform@Macao”. It introduced information and products of nine PSCs, and IPIM’s services related to the China-PSCs Platform, manifesting Macao’s positioning as a platform between China and PSCs, and enhancing its image as an international gateway. Besides, it promoted the business environment and policy supports of Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Macao’s MICE advantages, and the services provided by IPIM for investors and the support of bidding MICE events to be held in Macao.

According to mainland exhibitors, the mainland market has a certain demand for some products from PSCs. Through the “China-PSC Platform@Macao” Pavilion, they learnt more about the products of PSCs, as well as Macao’s advantages as a free port, a separate customs territory and having a simple and low tax system. Coupled with the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and the convenient transportation enabled by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, it is hoped that enterprises will discover new opportunities for future co-operation brought by the Macao-Hengqin synergy and the China-PSCs Platform.